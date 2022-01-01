Matchday LIVE: Chelsea take on Brighton, Juventus & Dortmund also feature

Partey update 🇬🇭
Incredible. Ghana 3-2 down to Comoros with just two minutes remaining and heading out of AFCON at the group stage. Awful news for Thomas Partey, but a massive boost for Arsenal, who could even potentially have him back for the Burnley game.
FT: Ghana 2-3 Comoros
And that's it! Comoros have beaten Ghana 3-2 to knock them out of the Afcon group stage – what a result for Comoros, who are appearing in their first-ever Afcon tournament!
It's the first time in 16 years that Ghana have failed to progress to the knockouts.
What a game, Comoros! This also means the end of the tournament for Arsenal's Thomas Partey, who will most likely be due to return to the Gunners squad sooner now rather than later.
A moment of joy for both Comoros and Arsenal fans.
FT: Ghana 2-3 Comoros
WHAT A MOMENT FOR COMOROS IN THEIR FIRST AFCON 🇰🇲 pic.twitter.com/tx2cAFoVsQ
HT: Brighton 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea lead at the break against Brighton, though it really has been a rather lacklustre match. Callum Hudson-Odoi has missed a chance to double the Blues' lead just before half-time, following good play between goalscorer Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku.
All four of Hakim Ziyech's Premier League goals for Chelsea have come away from home, netting at Turf Moor, the Etihad Stadium, Vicarage Road and now the Amex Stadium.
GOAL! Ghana 2-3 Comoros
Oh dear! Comoros have just scored a third goal with five minutes left of regular time!
WATCH: Ziyech scores screamer
What a strike!
Hakim Ziyech's powerful hit finds the bottom corner and gives Chelsea the lead
1-0 Chelsea!
Hakim Ziyech scores from distance inside the near post!
📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/qd2xCLK2Er
GOAL! Ghana 2-2 Comoros
Ghana have now equalised against Comoros in Afcon, after they found themselves 2-0 down and 45 minutes away from crashing out of the competition. Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku with the goals!
Thoughts from our Chelsea correspondent 💭
Wowzas. Totally against the run of play but when you can shoot like that, you can do damage.
Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez doesn't cover himself in glory though.
Juventus 1-0 Sampdoria
Alvaro Morata thinks he's doubled the lead, but VAR says that there was a foul in the build-up and the goal's not counted.
GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Chelsea
And here we finally have it! Chelsea break the deadlock with a goal scored by Hakim Ziyech that had stunning pace and accuracy.
The Blues lead after 28 minutes!
GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Sampdoria
Juventus draw first blood in the Coppa Italia as Juan Cuadrado scores with a sublime free-kick.
GOAL! St Pauli 2-0 Dortmund
It goes from bad to worse for Dortmund in the DFB Cup, as they've just conceded an own goal to make them trail 2-0.
Uh oh!
Brighton 0-0 Chelsea
A bit of activity in the Chelsea box as Brighton try to get a shot away, but the Seagulls can't find the space and it's eventually cleared by Thiago Silva. Not much life injected into this fixture yet.
Brighton 0-0 Chelsea
Still goalless after 10 minutes here, with neither side really posing much of a threat.
Chelsea have just had their first real attempt on goal with Romelu Lukaku laying it up for Cezar Azpilicueta, but the defender's shot is saved.
Brighton 0-0 Chelsea
It's Brighton who get the first shot of the game away, with Moder's effort going just wide of the goal. It didn't have that much power on it, but it should at least have been aiming for the goal.
Kick-off: Brighton vs Chelsea
We are underway at the AmEx!
"Hey Jude" is being sung by the stands for some reason.
Juventus have also begun their Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria.
GOAL! St Pauli 1-0 Dortmund
St Pauli lead against Dortmund in their German Cup game! Amenyido with the strike after just four minutes.
Kick-off: St Pauli vs Dortmund
Dortmund have kicked off their game against St Pauli in the DFB Cup, while Juventus will get their Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria in 15 minutes.
Pre-match pre-amble
Chelsea are currently third in the table heading into the game, so a win against Brighton would put them a point above for Liverpool – albeit with two games in hand. The Blues have failed to win their last three Premier League games, losing to Manchester City and drawing to Liverpool and Brighton. They've had more success in their Cup games, but will they be able to do enough to claim all three points against Seagulls?
Team news: Brighton vs Chelsea
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Lamptey, Groos, Alzate, Cucurella, Moder, Allister, Welbeck
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Lukaku
A good sign for tonight?
Chelsea have never lost in 13 league meetings with Brighton (W10 D3) – it's the most the Blues have faced an opponent without ever losing in their league history.
Safe hands!
Edouard Mendy keeps his first AFCON2021 clean sheet as Senegal progress to the Round of 16
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
Welcome back to our live coverage of the matches today, which include Chelsea's Premier League visit to Brighton and Juventus taking on Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia.
Stay tuned for team news and all the build-up!