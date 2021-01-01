Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Spurs, Man Utd vs Brighton & all today's football

Southampton and Burnley go into their game locked level on points, but Burnley have an edge in the form table, having gone unbeaten in their last three fixtures - including a win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Though the Saints won in the FA Cup against Bournemouth last time out, their league form has been disappointing. Nevertheless, they may have a psychological edge, having won the reverse game in September, while the return of attacking duo Danny Ings and Theo Walcott is a welcome boost.