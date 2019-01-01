January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea reject Barca's Willian-Malcom swap offer

Watford boss Javi Gracia does not expect much transfer activity this month and has told reporters he is happy with his current team.

“In this moment, maybe different things happen, but I am happy with the squad I have,” said Gracia.

“With the players we have we can complete a very good season and if in one week something changes, we will see.

“But at the moment I prefer to value the players I have because they deserve that. We have to be demanding with the players and we have to be ambitious with them, too.”