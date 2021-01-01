Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel didn't want to take risks with Pulisic & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel admits it was 'not a good feeling' to leave Christian Pulisic out of Chelsea's starting line-up for the FA Cup final against Leicester.

Pulisic had started the previous two games against Manchester City and Arsenal before appearing as a 68th minute substitute in the defeat by Leicester at Wembley.

However, while Tuchel suggested the United States international deserved to start the game, he was concerned about the winger aggravating an injury.

"For example would Christian Pulisic have deserved to play in the FA Cup final?" said Tuchel. "Yes, of course, and it was not a good feeling to not let him start.

"But if he was in a risk of maybe re-injury and then he would be out for the next three matches, that would be the bigger regret for me."