Champions League & Europa League draws: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool & more learn knockout fate

Can Steven Gerrard go far with Rangers? 🔵 🐻
Europa League last-32 draw begins!
And there's that distinctive Europa League theme song 🎶
Giorgio Marchetti and Co. are back for the draw for UEFA's secondary club tournament.
Europa League draw coming up - when are the games? 📅
The Europa League last 32 will be played over two legs, on Thursday February 18 and Thursday February 25.
Kick-off times will be the same as in the group stage: 5:55pm and 8pm GMT (12:55pm and 3pm ET).
Are Man Utd Europa League favourites? 🤔
According to Jose Mourinho they are.
"Manchester United become one of the top favourites to win the competition," the Portuguese told a press conference on Wednesday.
“The teams that drop from the Champions League are strong and normally don’t belong to the level of the Europa League."
The Tottenham boss has heaped the pressure on his former club. 😬
Frank Lampard has nice memories against Atleti...
Europa League last-32 draw is 15 minutes away ⏳
Here's a reminder of the seeding pots...
Seeded teams:
• Roma
• Arsenal
• Rangers
• PSV
• Napoli
• AC Milan
• Ajax
Unseeded teams:
• Molde
• Slavia Prague
• Benfica
• Granada
• Braga
• Lille
• Maccabi Tel-Aviv
• Antwerp
• Wolfsberger
• Krasnodar
• Red Bull Salzburg
Liverpool's record against German teams is 😎
So... Messi & Griezmann vs Neymar & Mbappe 🤩
Games between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been crackers in the past.
Champions League last 16 draw in full 🏆
We are set for plenty of treats next year! 🎁
Here are the ties!
🏴 Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach 🇩🇪
🇮🇹 Lazio vs Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea 🏴
🇩🇪 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool 🏴
🇪🇸 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷
🇪🇸 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
🇮🇹 Atalanta vs Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Games will be played over two legs on February 16 & 17 and March 9 & 10, 2021.
Here's a reminder of the seeding...
Seeded teams
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🏴 Man City
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Chelsea
🇮🇹 Juventus
Unseeded teams
🇵🇹 Porto
🇮🇹 Atalanta
🇪🇸 Sevilla
🇮🇹 Lazio
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇩🇪 RB Leipzig
Note:
• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together.
Salut Stephane!
Stephane Chapuisat has joined Marchetti on stage to help conduct the draw.
Chapuisat won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and starred at international level for Switzerland, scoring 21 goals in 103 caps.
Giorgio Marchetti is here! ⭐️
The draw ceremony is under way 🏆
RIP Gerard Houllier
The build-up to this draw has been overshadowed by the death of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier at the age of 73.
Houllier led the Reds to six trophies during his time as manager, including the UEFA Cup in 2001, a year which also saw them clinch the FA Cup and League Cup.
May he rest in peace.
Gerard Houllier, one of Liverpool's great managers, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.
Ten minutes to go! ⏳
Not long now before the Champions League draw gets started.
Time to make that cup of tea or coffee... ☕️
Europa League seeding pots ⚽️
Here are the seeding splits for the last 32...
Here's who Barcelona could get 😬
At this point there are no easy games... but some are certainly more difficult than others!
Manchester City 🏴
Liverpool 🏴
Chelsea 🏴
Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
PSG 🇫🇷
Who do you want your team to get? 🤔
Here's the make-up of the last 16:
4️⃣ teams from Spain.
4️⃣ teams from Germany.
3️⃣ teams from England.
3️⃣ teams from Italy.
1️⃣ team from France.
1️⃣ team from Portugal.
Barcelona 🇪🇸
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Sevilla 🇪🇸
Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
Borussia Monchengladbach 🇩🇪
RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
Chelsea 🏴
Liverpool 🏴
Man City 🏴
Atalanta 🇮🇹
Juventus 🇮🇹
Lazio 🇮🇹
PSG 🇫🇷
Porto 🇵🇹
Champions League seeding pots ⚽️
Group winners are seeded and runners-up are unseeded
Seeded teams
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🏴 Man City
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Chelsea
🇮🇹 Juventus
Unseeded teams
🇵🇹 Porto
🇮🇹 Atalanta
🇪🇸 Sevilla
🇮🇹 Lazio
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇩🇪 RB Leipzig
• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together, so Group G opponents Barcelona cannot get Juventus for example.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together, so Real Madrid cannot get Sevilla and Juventus cannot get Lazio.
The Champions League & Europa League draws are here!
Europe's elite discover their fate in the last 16 and last 32 of the continental tournaments
Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the draws for the Champions League last 16 and the Europa League last 32!
The Champions League draw kicks off at 11am GMT (6am ET).
The Europa League draw gets under way shortly afterwards at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).
We'll bring you all the latest from the draw as it happens, so stick around for all the details and updates.