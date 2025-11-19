Where to watch WNBA on ION channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is WNBA on ION channel?

The WNBA on ION is a marquee deal that shows games from across the league on Friday nights throughout the regular season. It includes national, regional and local games each week. The WNBA ION channel deal did wonders for the sport as a new multimillion-dollar deal was announced in 2025.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the WNBA on ION through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

How much does it cost?

WNBA on ION is available on all packages of Fubo and DirecTV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming WNBA on iON content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

