Where to watch Willow Sports channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Willow Sports channel?

Willow Sports is a pay television sports channel launched in 2010. It is devoted to airing overseas cricket events, including live and recorded matches and other cricket-related programming in English. It caters primarily towards the Indian subcontinent diaspora in North America. The network is carried both as a traditional subscription-television channel and a paid streaming service available online.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Willow Sports channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available on Sling TV's Dakshin Flex add-on and YouTube TV's base plan.

How much does it cost?

Willow Sports is available on all Fubo and DirecTV plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Willow Sports content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

