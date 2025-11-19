Where to watch Willow Sports channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Willow Sports channel?
Willow Sports is a pay television sports channel launched in 2010. It is devoted to airing overseas cricket events, including live and recorded matches and other cricket-related programming in English. It caters primarily towards the Indian subcontinent diaspora in North America. The network is carried both as a traditional subscription-television channel and a paid streaming service available online.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can access the Willow Sports channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.
It's also available on Sling TV's Dakshin Flex add-on and YouTube TV's base plan.
How much does it cost?
Willow Sports is available on all Fubo and DirecTV plans.
|Provider
|First month
|Monthly cost
|Fubo Pro
|$54.99
|$84.99
|Fubo Elite
|$74.99
|$104.99
|Fubo Deluxe
|$84.99
|$114.99
|DirecTV Entertainment
|$49.99
|$89.99
|DirecTV Choice
|$59.99
|$94.99
|DirecTV Ultimate
|$84.99
|$124.99
|DirecTV Premier
|$124.99
|$169.99
|Sling TV Dakshin Flex
|n/a
|From $45.99 + $10 add-on
|YouTube TV
|$72.99
|$82.99
If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Willow Sports content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
