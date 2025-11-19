Where to watch Real Madrid TV channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Real Madrid TV channel?

Real Madrid TV is a digital television channel operated by Real Madrid. It is dedicated to covering Los Blancos matches around the world in Spanish and English. In the United States, it is available only on streaming television.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can only access the Real Madrid TV channel through the free five-day trial of leading streaming service Fubo.

It's also available through a Fanatiz subscription.

How much does it cost?

The Real Madrid TV channel is available on all Fubo plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Real Madrid TV content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

