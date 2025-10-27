Where to watch PGA Tour Channel March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is coming up on the PGA TOUR channel in March 2026?

March 2026 on the PGA Tour Channel is all about the high-stakes "Florida Swing" and the lead-up to the season's biggest non-major events. The channel will feature intensive "Live from" highlights and archival deep-dives into the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 5–8) and the flagship THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (March 12–15). Expect dedicated blocks of "PGA Tour Originals" focusing on defending champions and "Greatest Rounds" at Sawgrass to dominate the weekday schedule. As the tour moves from the Bear Trap to the Copperhead Course for the Valspar Championship (March 19–22) and finally to the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 26–29), the channel will provide 24/7 analysis, "On the Range" access, and fantasy golf insights to keep fans connected between the live broadcasts on NBC and Golf Channel.

What is the PGA Tour channel?

Launched by the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour channel is a free and 24/7 streaming channel dedicated to golf. It is available on streaming platforms and features highlights, tournament recaps, replays, player features, The CUT, PGA TOUR originals and more from the past and present.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the PGA Tour channel for free through Fubo. It offers a five-day free trial for new customers.

How much does it cost?

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming PGA Tour channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

