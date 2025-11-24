Where to watch Nickelodeon channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Nickelodeon channel?

Nickelodeon, often called Nick, is a pay television channel and the flagship property of Nickelodeon Group, owned by Paramount Skydance. It was launched in 1979 as the first cable channel for children. It is aimed at children and adolescents aged 2 to 17, along with a broader family audience.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Nickelodeon channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available on paid-for subscriptions with Philo and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

Nickelodeon is available on all plans from Fubo and DirecTV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Nickelodeon content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

