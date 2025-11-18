What is Nat Geo?

Short for National Geographic, Nat Geo is a pay television network owned by the National Geographic Global Networks unit of Disney Entertainment. The channel features documentaries with factual content involving nature, science, culture, history, scientific and entertainment programming.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access Nat Geo through five-day free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV.

It is also available through Sling TV as well as YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

Nat Geo channel is available on most packages of premium streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Nat Geo content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

