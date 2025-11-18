Where to watch Nat Geo Wild channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Nat Geo Wild channel?

Nat Geo Wild is a wildlife pay television network. It is the sister channel of the National Geographic channel which is owned by the Walt Disney Company. The channel focuses primarily on wildlife content and also boasts a natural history, non-fiction programming slate.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Nat Geo Wild through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV.

You can watch it on Sling TV through its Heartland Extra add-on, and is available on YouTube TV's base plan.

How much does it cost?

Nat Geo Wild is available only on premium packages of streaming providers. You can find the list here.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Nat Geo Wild content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

