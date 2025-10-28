This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mike Williams

Where to watch HBO? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the HBO channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is HBO?

HBO (Home Box Office) is a premium US television network famed for its original programming, documentaries and specials.

HBO is know for mega hit shows such as Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos, True Detective, The White Lotus and Band of Brothers. 

Where can I watch it for free?

You can only access HBO through DirecTV as part of its top tier Premier plan. 

You can watch HBO in addition to all Sling TV, other DirecTV and YouTube TV plans. However, it's only available as an add-on to these existing subscriptions, meaning it'll cost a little more overall.

Find the best deals

With Sling, it's available in addition to any of its Orange, Blue or Orange & Blue combo plans.

Find the best deals

How much does it cost?

HBO is available through Sling TV and YouTube TV, but only as an add-on in the shape on HBO Max. YTTV offers an HBO Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, and STARZ add-on entertainment bundle. DirecTV also offers it as part of their MyEntertainment add-on, for anyone with a lower end subscription. Sling TV offers HBO Max as an add-on to any of their packages.

HBO Max is also available to subscribe to as a standalone plan.

ProviderMonthly costHBO Max add-on
Sling TVFrom $45.99$16.99
DirecTV Premier $169.99$34.99 (for lower tier)
YouTube TV$82.99$29.99
HBO Max From $10.99n/a

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming HBO content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Sling TV subscriptions are rolling monthly contracts. You can cancel at the end of a billing cycle and start a new one or sign up for the combined Orange & Blue subscription to get the most out of the service.

DIRECTV monthly charges vary, depending on the package you select. The price range is between $79.99 and $154.99, for either the Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate or Premier package. Additonal add-ons are available for extra monthly costs.

In summary, Orange is the most stripped down, with less channels. Sling Blue has more channels, including FOX networks and local NBC and ABC channels if they’re available.

The two subscriptions can be combined with the more expensive package Sling Orange & Blue, which gets you all the channels and features of each subscription for $65.99 per month.

You can get in touch with DIRECTV's customer service on 800-531-5000.

Yes, you can access Sling TV through an Amazon Fire Stick simply by downloading the app to the stick and logging in.

No, DIRECTV does not include Netflix as standard, but can be added onto any package for an additional cost.

Yes, Sling TV is available on a monthly subscription plan, and are billed at the beginning of your 30-day month.

DIRECTV's bundles are in the higher price bracket when it comes to TV providers but it does offer a lot of channels and benefits to justify its price tag.