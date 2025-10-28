Where to watch HBO? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is HBO?

HBO (Home Box Office) is a premium US television network famed for its original programming, documentaries and specials.

HBO is know for mega hit shows such as Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos, True Detective, The White Lotus and Band of Brothers.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can only access HBO through DirecTV as part of its top tier Premier plan.

You can watch HBO in addition to all Sling TV, other DirecTV and YouTube TV plans. However, it's only available as an add-on to these existing subscriptions, meaning it'll cost a little more overall.

With Sling, it's available in addition to any of its Orange, Blue or Orange & Blue combo plans.

How much does it cost?

HBO is available through Sling TV and YouTube TV, but only as an add-on in the shape on HBO Max. YTTV offers an HBO Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, and STARZ add-on entertainment bundle. DirecTV also offers it as part of their MyEntertainment add-on, for anyone with a lower end subscription. Sling TV offers HBO Max as an add-on to any of their packages.

HBO Max is also available to subscribe to as a standalone plan.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming HBO content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

