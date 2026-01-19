Where to watch Grit channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Grit channel?

Grit is a free-to-air television network owned by Scripps Networks. Launched in 2014, the network features classic Westerns, both TV series and films. The network is available as a digital subchannel and also as a cable channel.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Grit channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

It's also available on Sling TV and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

The Grit channel is available on most streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Grit content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

