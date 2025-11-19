Where to watch Game Show Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Game Show Network channel?
Game Show Network is a basic cable channel owned by the television network division of Sony Pictures Television. Its content primarily focuses on game shows, reruns of acquired game shows, along with first-run original game shows.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can access the Game Show Network channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services such Fubo and DirecTV.
You can also watch it for free via Philo's seven-day free trial.
Sling TV's Select also has it and you can add it to an Orange or Blue plan with the Entertainment Extra add-on for $6.
YouTube TV's base plan also shows it.
READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo
How much does it cost?
Game Show Network is available on most plans for major streaming services.
|Provider
|First month
|Monthly cost
|Fubo Pro
|$54.99
|$84.99
|Fubo Elite
|$74.99
|$104.99
|Fubo Deluxe
|$84.99
|$114.99
|Philo
|n/a
|$33
|DirecTV Choice
|$59.99
|$94.99
|DirecTV Ultimate
|$84.99
|$124.99
|DirecTV Premier
|$124.99
|$169.99
|Sling TV Select
|n/a
|From $19.99
|YouTube TV
|$72.99
|$82.99
If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Game Show Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports