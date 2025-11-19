Where to watch Game Show Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Game Show Network channel?

Game Show Network is a basic cable channel owned by the television network division of Sony Pictures Television. Its content primarily focuses on game shows, reruns of acquired game shows, along with first-run original game shows.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Game Show Network channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming services such Fubo and DirecTV.

You can also watch it for free via Philo's seven-day free trial.

Sling TV's Select also has it and you can add it to an Orange or Blue plan with the Entertainment Extra add-on for $6.

YouTube TV's base plan also shows it.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

Game Show Network is available on most plans for major streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Game Show Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports