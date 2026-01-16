Where to watch Fight Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Fight Network channel?

Fight Network is a Canadian discretionary speciality channel owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment. It broadcasts programming related to combat sports, including mixed martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, and professional wrestling.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Fight Network channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

You can also watch it on YouTube TV with the Sports Plus add-on.

How much does it cost?

The Fight Network Channel is available on all packages of all the premium streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Fight Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

