Where to watch ESPN 4K channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the ESPN 4K channel?

Short for Entertainment and Sports Programming Network 4000, ESPN 4K is a pay television channel. It is dedicated to streaming the content distributed by ESPN in 4K UHD or Ultra High Definition. Only a select few football, soccer, ice hockey and basketball matches are available in true 4K.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the ESPN 4K Channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

It is also available on Sling TV and YouTube TV's Base Plan.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

The ESPN 4K channel is available on all packages of all the premium streaming services, and more.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ESPN 4K content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports