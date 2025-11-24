Where to watch Comedy Central channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Comedy Central?
Comedy Central is a cable channel owned by Paramount Skydance Corporation through MTV Entertainment. Launched on April 1, 1991, the channel carries comedy programming in the form of television series, stand-up comedy specials and feature films.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can access the Comedy Central through the five-day free trials on leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.
READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo
It's also available on paid-for Sling TV plans, included with a Philo subscription, and on YouTube TV's Base Plan.
How much does it cost?
Comedy Central Channel is available on all packages of all the premium streaming services.
|Provider
|First month
|Monthly cost
|Fubo Pro
|$54.99
|$84.99
|Fubo Elite
|$74.99
|$104.99
|Fubo Deluxe
|$84.99
|$114.99
|Philo
|n/a
|$33
|DirecTV Entertainment
|$49.99
|$89.99
|DirecTV Choice
|$59.99
|$94.99
|DirecTV Ultimate
|$84.99
|$124.99
|DirecTV Premier
|$124.99
|$169.99
|Sling TV Orange
|n/a
|$45.99
|Sling TV Blue
|n/a
|$45.99
|Sling TV Orange & Blue
|$33
|$60.99
|YouTube TV
|$72.99
|$82.99
If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Comedy Central content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports