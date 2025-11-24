Where to watch Comedy Central channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Comedy Central?

Comedy Central is a cable channel owned by Paramount Skydance Corporation through MTV Entertainment. Launched on April 1, 1991, the channel carries comedy programming in the form of television series, stand-up comedy specials and feature films.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Comedy Central through the five-day free trials on leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available on paid-for Sling TV plans, included with a Philo subscription, and on YouTube TV's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

Comedy Central Channel is available on all packages of all the premium streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Comedy Central content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

