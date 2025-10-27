Where to watch Cinevault March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Goal.com
Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Cinevault channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is coming up on Cinevault in March 2026?

In March 2026, the Cinevault suite of channels is doubling down on its "Golden Age" and niche-genre focus, with Cinevault Westerns taking center stage. Fans of the frontier can look forward to a "Django" marathon early in the month, featuring Django, Kill… If You Live, Shoot!, alongside staples like Bad Man's River and the John Wayne classic Angel and the Badman. Over on Cinevault Classics, the lineup highlights mid-century favorites like the Lucille Ball comedy The Fuller Brush Girl and the star-studded military drama The Caine Mutiny. For those following the broader "Cine-Vault" brand, a special 4K restoration theatrical event of Tarsem Singh's The Fall will be highlighted throughout the first week of March, followed by a celebratory screening of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon on March 10.

What is Cinevault?

Cinevault is a live, free TV channel with a vast film library of more than 4,000 titles. It is a paradise for movie buffs as it offers four additional services, such as Cinevault Westerns, Cinevault 80's, Cinevault Murder & Mayhem, along with Cinevault Classics.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch Cinevault for free through Fubo which has a five-day free trial for new customers. It is available on all plans of the service.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the Cinevault channel below.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
Fubo Pro$54.99$84.99
Fubo Elite with Sports Plus$74.99$104.99
Fubo Deluxe$84.99$114.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Cinevault channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has a number of plans: Pro, Elite, Deluxe and Sports, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, Fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While Fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Warner Bros. Discovery channels, meaning you can't watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV, which are crucial for some MLB and NBA games and other popular content.

Furthermore, due to recent developments, Fubo have also recently lost rights to the NBC channels - a huge drawback for a sports-centric service when NBC carries popular sporting events such as Sunday Night Football and English Premier League soccer.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, Fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices, including Roku.

Yes, you can watch Fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can watch up to 10 simultaneous streams from your home location on various devices connected to your home Wi-Fi, and on three additional mobile devices from various locations away from your home.

Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, Fubo doesn't give refunds for this, but doesn't lock you in to annual contract either.

Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage. 

Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.

There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming. 

Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being disrupted. 

Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smoother.

This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access specific local channels. 

Using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, as Fubo is generally region and country specific.

