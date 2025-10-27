Where to watch Cinevault March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is coming up on Cinevault in March 2026?

In March 2026, the Cinevault suite of channels is doubling down on its "Golden Age" and niche-genre focus, with Cinevault Westerns taking center stage. Fans of the frontier can look forward to a "Django" marathon early in the month, featuring Django, Kill… If You Live, Shoot!, alongside staples like Bad Man's River and the John Wayne classic Angel and the Badman. Over on Cinevault Classics, the lineup highlights mid-century favorites like the Lucille Ball comedy The Fuller Brush Girl and the star-studded military drama The Caine Mutiny. For those following the broader "Cine-Vault" brand, a special 4K restoration theatrical event of Tarsem Singh's The Fall will be highlighted throughout the first week of March, followed by a celebratory screening of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon on March 10.

What is Cinevault?

Cinevault is a live, free TV channel with a vast film library of more than 4,000 titles. It is a paradise for movie buffs as it offers four additional services, such as Cinevault Westerns, Cinevault 80's, Cinevault Murder & Mayhem, along with Cinevault Classics.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch Cinevault for free through Fubo which has a five-day free trial for new customers. It is available on all plans of the service.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the Cinevault channel below.

