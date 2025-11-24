This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Charge! TV logoCHARGE!
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Charge! TV channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Charge! TV channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is Charge! TV?

Charge! TV is a digital broadcast television network owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group. Launched in 2017 as a joint venture with MGM, it airs action and adventure-based programming. In addition to its broadcast network affiliates, Charge! TV is also available through its website and apps.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Charge! TV channel through the free five-day trial of leading streaming service, Fubo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

It is also available on all Sling TV plans and on YouTube's Base Plan.

Watch Charge! TV with a Fubo subscriptionSign up today

How much does it cost?

Charge! TV is available on all packages of Fubo and Sling TV.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
Fubo Pro$54.99$84.99
Fubo Elite$74.99$104.99
Fubo Deluxe$84.99$114.99
Sling Orangen/a$45.99
Sling TV Bluen/a$45.99
Sling TV Orange & Blue$33$60.99
YouTube TV$72.99$82.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Charge! TV content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports

Stream Charge! TV anywhere with NordVPNSign up now