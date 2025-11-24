What is Charge! TV?

Charge! TV is a digital broadcast television network owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group. Launched in 2017 as a joint venture with MGM, it airs action and adventure-based programming. In addition to its broadcast network affiliates, Charge! TV is also available through its website and apps.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Charge! TV channel through the free five-day trial of leading streaming service, Fubo.

It is also available on all Sling TV plans and on YouTube's Base Plan.

How much does it cost?

Charge! TV is available on all packages of Fubo and Sling TV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Charge! TV content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

