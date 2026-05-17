Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 10:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham in the United States are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Peacock, which holds the broadcast rights for Premier League soccer in the country. Sign up through the link below to watch live.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may find your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in your home country and access your regular broadcaster as normal, wherever you are in the world.

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Fulham at Molineux Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Wolves are already relegated to the Championship, while Fulham sit comfortably in mid-table with nothing left to play for but pride.

It has been a brutal end to the season for Wolves. Rob Edwards did not hold back after the 3-0 defeat to Brighton on May 9, calling the performance embarrassing and confirming a major squad overhaul this summer. The mood at Molineux is one of transition, and this match represents another opportunity for younger players to stake a claim before the rebuild begins.

Fulham arrive having lost to Bournemouth in their previous outing, a result that extended a difficult run. Marco Silva's side have won just once in their last five league games, and reports linking the Portuguese manager with Nottingham Forest this summer add an undercurrent of uncertainty to the club's near-term future.

One name worth watching at Molineux is Mateus Mane. The teenage forward has been among the most exciting young players in the division since breaking into the starting XI, and this could be one of his final appearances in a Wolves shirt before a summer that will bring significant decisions for the club.

For Fulham, Emile Smith Rowe and Samuel Chukwueze will look to make an impression in what is a low-stakes but still competitive end-of-season fixture. Marco Silva will want his side to finish the campaign on a positive note regardless of the table position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Wolves head into this fixture without Jose Sa, Enrique Gonzalez, and Sam Johnstone through injury, with no suspensions to report. Their projected XI reads: Bentley; S. Bueno, T. Gomes, Y. Mosquera, H. Bueno; A. Armstrong, J. Gomes, Pedro Lima, M. Mane, Andre; H. Hwang.

Fulham are without Alex Iwobi and Ryan Sessegnon through injury, while Joachim Andersen serves a suspension. Their projected XI is: Leno; Bassey, Tete, Robinson, Castagne; Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Cairney, Wilson, Lukic; Muniz. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Wolves have taken just one point from their last five Premier League matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home loss to Brighton on May 9, following a 1-1 draw with Sunderland the week before. Earlier results in the run included a 0-1 defeat to Tottenham, a 3-0 loss at Leeds, and a 4-0 hammering at West Ham. Wolves scored just one goal across those five fixtures and conceded eleven.

Fulham have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five league games. Their most recent match was a 0-1 loss at Bournemouth on May 9, while before that they were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal. The bright spot in the run was a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on April 25, sandwiched between a goalless draw at Brentford and a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool. Fulham scored one goal and conceded six across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Fulham hosted Wolves at Craven Cottage and won 3-0 in the Premier League. Before that, Wolves beat Fulham 1-2 at Molineux in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, the record is split, with each side claiming two wins and one draw, though Fulham have scored more freely, netting ten goals to Wolves' nine across those matches.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Wolverhampton Wanderers sit in 20th place while Fulham are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: