West Ham vs Everton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Ninth placed West Ham United play hosts to a struggling Everton side in Matchday 10 of the Premier League.

West Ham United have had a topsy-turvy start to their new campaign. On the back of a disappointing loss against Olympiacos in the Europa League, David Moyes' men will look to gain back the winning momentum when they face Everton. The Hammers were torn down in their last Premier League outing by Unai Emery's Aston Villa and the London-based outfit would be vying to secure their fifth win of the season and reach as high as the 6th position in the league.

Everton's start to life in the new Premier League season has been nothing short of disastrous. With just two wins and one draw around their six losses, the Toffees have garnered just seven points this season and are hovering around the relegation zone once again. The Merseyside club have been part of two nervy relegation battles in the past two seasons and Sean Dyche would be keen on avoiding any last minute heartbreaks this term as they look to revive their campaign.

West Ham vs Everton kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm BST Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United will host Everton at the London Stadium with kick-off at 1:00 pm BST.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and will be suspended for the clash against Everton. Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski are the two names on the injury table and David Moyes will have to make do without the two club stars.

The former Red Devils manager is touted to make multiple changes to the lineup that were bashed 4-1 by Aston Villa last week with star striker Jarrod Bowen tipped to return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

West Ham United Predicted XI: Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Antonio, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Mubama

Everton team news

Former Manchester United star Ashley Young was given the marching orders early on in the Merseyside Derby last week and the English defender will be suspended for the encounter. Midfielders Dele Alli and Andre Gomes are themselves nursing injuries and will return next month.

The good news for the Toffees would be the return of former PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Seamus Coleman but the latter could still need a few matches to return to full fitness.

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin



Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Coleman Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucore, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, Mcneil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermitti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Jan 2023 West Ham 2-0 Everton Premier League 18 Sept 2022 Everton 1-0 West Ham Premier League 3 Apr 2022 West Ham 2-1 Everton Premier League 17 Oct 2021 Everton 0-1 West Ham Premier League 9 May 2021 West Ham 0-1 Everton Premier League

