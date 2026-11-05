How to watch Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: Rams set to field both Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald, Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

The Washington Commanders will host the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Washington (2-4-1) remain at home following a dominant 'Monday Night Football' win over NFC East rivals, Philadelphia, and they'll be glad, as they are still winless on the road this season. The Rams (4-4) arrive in Maryland on the back of two consecutive successes.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

Washington Commanders Team News

The Commanders were buzzing after their win over the Eagles, but it came at a catastrophic cost to their roster depth.

Defensive Line Devastation : The Commanders officially placed both starting defensive tackles, Daron Payne (Jones fracture) and Javon Kinlaw (MCL surgery), on Injured Reserve (IR) with season-ending diagnoses. With a heavily depleted front, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle is also nursing a shoulder injury and was Limited in practice. Rookie Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton practiced fully as the team opened his 21-day window to return from a pectoral injury, providing a glimmer of hope.

: The Commanders officially placed both starting defensive tackles, Daron Payne (Jones fracture) and Javon Kinlaw (MCL surgery), on Injured Reserve (IR) with season-ending diagnoses. With a heavily depleted front, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle is also nursing a shoulder injury and was Limited in practice. Rookie Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton practiced fully as the team opened his 21-day window to return from a pectoral injury, providing a glimmer of hope. Backfield Carousel : Running back Jeremy McNichols was also placed on IR this week with a severe foot injury. With primary back Jacory Croskey-Merritt already on IR with a groin injury, the Commanders claimed Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from Seattle to patch up the running game.

: Running back Jeremy McNichols was also placed on IR this week with a severe foot injury. With primary back Jacory Croskey-Merritt already on IR with a groin injury, the Commanders claimed Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from Seattle to patch up the running game. Passing Game Concerns : With star receiver Terry McLaurin already out for the season (torn patellar tendon), Treylon Burks missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. Stefon Diggs took a veteran rest day but remains the offense's top focus. Tight end John Bates (shoulder) and guard Sam Cosmi (knee) were both Limited.

: With star receiver Terry McLaurin already out for the season (torn patellar tendon), Treylon Burks missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. Stefon Diggs took a veteran rest day but remains the offense's top focus. Tight end John Bates (shoulder) and guard Sam Cosmi (knee) were both Limited. Quarterback Status: Jayden Daniels was a Full Participant in practice as he manages his lingering left elbow injury.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

The Rams maybe aiming to claim a third straight victory, but they are dealing with what coach Sean McVay described as the most tumultuous revolving door of injuries in his tenure.

Secondary Deflated : Starting cornerback Jaylen Watson is officially out for the season and heading to IR following shoulder surgery. Compounding this, fellow starting cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) and safety Kam Curl (foot) both missed practice on Wednesday. The Rams will heavily lean on Josh Wallace and former Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to patch the secondary.

: Starting cornerback Jaylen Watson is officially out for the season and heading to IR following shoulder surgery. Compounding this, fellow starting cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) and safety Kam Curl (foot) both missed practice on Wednesday. The Rams will heavily lean on Josh Wallace and former Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to patch the secondary. The Return of Myles Garrett : In major positive news for the Rams' pass rush, superstar defensive end Myles Garrett has had his 21-day practice window opened and returned to practice in a limited capacity.

: In major positive news for the Rams' pass rush, superstar defensive end Myles Garrett has had his 21-day practice window opened and returned to practice in a limited capacity. Offensive Line & Weapons : Tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and running back Ronnie Rivers (calf) also returned to practice from IR. However, starting tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) missed practice, and guard Steve Avila (hamstring) was Limited.

: Tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and running back Ronnie Rivers (calf) also returned to practice from IR. However, starting tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) missed practice, and guard Steve Avila (hamstring) was Limited. Quarterback Status: Matthew Stafford practiced fully despite dealing with right arm/elbow soreness, which he dismissed as standard mid-season wear-and-tear.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks