Jaguars vs Ravens Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 9 TNF

The Ravens will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak at home on Thursday, while the Jaguars will hope to start a winning streak after beating the Colts in Week 8. With this in mind, Jacksonville are big favorites with the betting sites. Let’s dive into our picks.

Jaguars vs Ravens Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 11/5/2026

Jacksonville Jaguars -10 @ -110 with BetMGM

Over 39.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Trevor Lawrence Passing Attempts - 25+ @ -240 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of Sports Interaction, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Jacksonville Jaguars -10

The Jaguars vs Ravens spread started at 6.5 points. Since then, it’s jumped to 10 at Sports Interaction and as high as 11 at other sportsbooks in Canada, following the news of Lamar Jackson’s thumb injury. Normally, when the line jumps this much, we’d caution you to stay away, but this is not a normal situation.

The Ravens are down to their third-string quarterback after losing Jackson and his backup Tyler Huntley to injuries against the Bills last week. That third-stringer, Joe Fagnano, is an unproven rookie who completed less than 50% of his passes against Buffalo. When you add in that Derrick Henry is banged up and potentially on the trade block, it’s hard to expect anything from Baltimore on Thursday.

Before the injuries, the Ravens already struggled massively this season. Jesse Minter’s team have a 4-4 record and have yet to win a game by more than one score. Three of their four losses, meanwhile, have been by seven points or more. It will be very difficult for them to cover the spread against the Jaguars, even if it is slightly inflated.

Jaguars vs Ravens Pick 1: Jacksonville Jaguars -10 @ -110 with BetMGM

Over 39.5 Points

While Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been ultra-dominant this season (more on that later), he has been a remarkably efficient leader of this Jacksonville offense. The former No. 1 overall pick has the highest passing touchdown percentage in the NFL (8.6%) and has only thrown four interceptions, which is the fifth-fewest among QBs who have started seven games or more this season.

The Jaguars as a team average 28 points per game. They’ve scored more than 30 in each of their last two games. The Ravens have an average pass defense, ranking 12th for most passing yards allowed and 15th for fewest passing touchdowns conceded.

When you put all this together, the over/under line of 39.5 feels very low. Baltimore’s offense may be in doubt, but we have faith in the Jags putting up big numbers on Thursday night.

Jaguars vs Ravens Pick 2: Over 39.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Trevor Lawrence Passing Attempts - 25+ Attempts

After putting up 42 points against the Colts, it’s clear that bettors expect another big game from Trevor Lawrence on Thursday. The Ravens quarterback situation, though, means that the Jaguars may not need to pass the ball as often as usual.

With the Jaguars anticipated to come away as comfortable winners, expect them to move away from the pass to the ground game earlier than usual. He also has a strong corps of running backs behind him. Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for a combined 145 yards in their last game.

If the Jaguars dominate this game like we expect them too, Lawrence likely won’t have a busy night. The 25+ attempt market is high enough for the Jags to get their lead, but still safely below his over/under line.

Jaguars vs Ravens Pick 3: Trevor Lawrence Passing Attempts - 25+ @ -240 with BetMGM

Jaguars vs Ravens at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on Week 9's opening Thursday Night Football clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens across all of the best prediction market apps.

The injury crisis that's hit the Ravens' quarterback room has seen them suffer a huge slide, making the Jaguars 82¢ on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket. The Ravens are way back at 19¢ and +9.5 point underdogs, with even those prices feeling generous.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is 39.5 points. With the Jags averaging 28 points per game, traders clearly aren't expecting the Ravens to contribute much towards the game total.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Jaguars vs Ravens Start Time

After winning at home against the Colts, the Jaguars will head to Baltimore to take on a struggling Ravens side at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night (11/5) at 8:15pm ET. You can watch this AFC matchup live live in Canada on Prime Video.

Jaguars vs Ravens Game Details