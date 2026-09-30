Watch Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts NFL London Game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Washington Commanders host the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, UK), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. It's the third encounter of the 2026 NFL International Series, following on from recent games in Melbourne (Australia) and Rio de Janiero (Brazil). The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action.

Nationally, the game will be televised on the NFL Network. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Washington D.C broadcast will be available on WUSA 9 (CBS) or Fox 5 DC (WTTG), while fans in the Indianapolis area can tune in via WRTV (ABC Channel 6).

For digital and mobile viewers, you have multiple convenient streaming options, including ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo has plans that carry the NFL Network as well as your local CBS/ABC/Fox affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local affiliate station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

Washington Commanders Team News

The primary storyline for Washington revolves around the quarterback position.

Jayden Daniels (QB): Head coach Dan Quinn stated it is "too early to call" if the rookie star will start. Daniels traveled to London and participated in a limited capacity during Wednesday's practice while wearing a protective brace on his dislocated left elbow. The team opted not to put him on Injured Reserve (IR), signaling they expect a quick return. A final determination is expected by Friday.

Marcus Mariota (QB): If Daniels cannot play, veteran backup Mariota will get his second consecutive start. Mariota is fresh off an impressive performance in Week 3, throwing three touchdowns in a 33-31 thriller against the Seattle Seahawks.

Leo Chenal (LB): Chenal was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) after suffering a neck fracture against Seattle, ending his season. Second-year linebacker Kain Medrano, who logged a crucial pick-six last week, will continue to see increased snaps.

Frankie Luvu (LB) & Sam Cosmi (G): Both players are dealing with injuries but traveled to London. Luvu has missed the last two games but could return to face the Colts.

Roster Additions: With Chenal moving to IR, the Commanders officially signed veteran running back Austin Ekeler to the active 53-man roster.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts secured their first victory of the 2026 season against the Houston Texans last week but face several depth challenges before flying out.

Alec Pierce (WR): Pierce re-injured his troublesome heel/ankle against the Chiefs in Week 2. The Colts placed him on Injured Reserve (IR), forcing him to miss at least four weeks. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Pierce is rehabbing and will avoid surgery. Free-agent addition Darius Slayton will take on an expanded role alongside Josh Downs and Keenan Allen.

Spencer Shrader (K): The Colts' kicking situation is in flux. Shrader suffered an injury during the closing stages of the Texans game. With primary kicker options thin after his strong start to the year, the team's mid-week injury updates will dictate whether they must sign an emergency kicker before the London kickoff.

Ashton Dulin (WR): Dulin remains sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1, stretching Indy's wide receiver and special teams depth.

Charvarius Ward (CB): The starting cornerback is managing a groin injury but is expected to travel as questionable.

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