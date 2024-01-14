UAE vs Hong Kong: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between UAE and Hong Kong, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United Arab Emirates will lock horns with Hong Kong in their opening clash of the AFC Asian Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

UAE earned themselves a podium finish in 2015 in the Asian Cup and followed it up by finishing fourth in 2019 as they look to put another scintillating performance in Qatar. The side were on a streak of six consecutive wins before a disappointing loss against Oman and will be vying to string together a similar performance in the Asian Cup.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, are playing in their first Asian Cup finals since 1968 and have a daunting task lying in front of them. After their New Year's Day win against China, the Asian side have lost two straight friendlies and will look to change their fortunes in the Asian Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

UAE vs Hong Kong kick-off time

Date: Jan 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

The United Arab Emirates will play Hong Kong at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on January 14, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch UAE vs Hong Kong online - TV channels & live streams

The AFC Asian Cup clash between UAE and Hong Kong will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

UAE team news

All eyes would be on UAE's talismanic striker Ali Mabkhout who bagged the Golden Boot in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup with five goals for his country. Mabkhout is UAE's leading goal scorer with 85 strikes in 115 games as he'll be leading UAE's forward battery.

UAE predicted XI: Eisa; Sultan, Salmin, Hashemi, Ramadan; Lima, Suhail, Hamad, Canedo, Al Hammadi; Mabkhout.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Khasif, Eisa, Tawhid Defenders: I drees, Hussain, Al Hammadi, Al-Attas, Al Dhanhani, Abdulla, Saleh, Abaelaziz Midfielders: Sultan, Salmeen, Rashid, Al-Zaabi, Hamad, Nader, Abbas, Ramadan, Abdalla Al-Maazmi Forwards: Mabkhout, Saleh, Lima, Caio, Al Ghassani, Alamiri

Hong Kong team news

Hong Kong will be bolstered by the return of Helio Goncalves after the defender picked up an injury against China alongside Jesse Yu Joy-yin who also missed the games against China and Tajikistan.

The situation of Vas Nunez and Wong Wai will be assessed close to kick-off with the duo nursing a shoulder and groin problem respectively.

Hong Kong predicted XI: Yapp; Law, Gerbig, Goncalves, Sun; Lam, Chan, Tan, Camargo, Orr; Udebuluzor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yapp, Him, Tse Defenders: Keung, Gerbig, Nunez, Helio, Law, Hoi Li Midfielders: Chun-Ming, Tan, Wong, Ting, Kwan, Chan, Yue, Yin, Yingzhi Forwards: Orr, Camargo, Hin, Hei Yin, Udebuluzor, Ming-Him, Pereira, Juninho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Nov 2013 UAE 4-0 Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 15 Oct 2013 Hong Kong 0-4 UAE AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 7 Nov 2010 UAE 1-1 Hong Kong Asian Games

