Today's game between Sweden and Tunisia will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

In the United States, Sweden vs Tunisia is available to watch live on FS1 and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo, Peacock, and Fox One. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Sweden and Tunisia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group F at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico. It is the first competitive meeting between the two nations in over two decades, and both sides arrive knowing that a strong start could define their path through the group.

Graham Potter's Sweden head into the tournament on mixed form. Back-to-back wins in World Cup qualifying showed genuine momentum, but a 3-1 friendly defeat to Norway last month raised questions ahead of the real thing. Sweden's squad is built on structure and physicality, and Potter will demand they impose themselves from the first whistle.

Tunisia, under Sabri Lamouchi, bring a different kind of threat. The Eagles of Carthage are disciplined and dangerous on the counter, and they carry the weight of a nation that has never progressed beyond the group stage. That record has only sharpened their hunger.

The Tunisians' pre-tournament preparations have been difficult. A 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Belgium just days before the tournament will have stung, and Lamouchi will need a sharp response from his players. Tunisia's defensive shape, usually their greatest asset, was badly exposed in that result.

For Sweden, this is more than a group-stage opener. With the Netherlands and Japan also in Group F, points against Tunisia are close to non-negotiable if they want to reach the knockout rounds. Potter's side will know that.

Estagio BBVA is one of the most atmospheric venues in the tournament, with a capacity of over 50,000 and a mountain backdrop that makes it one of the most visually striking grounds in world football. Both sets of supporters are expected to travel in numbers.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden vs Tunisia live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sweden are managed by Graham Potter, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the squad. There is no confirmed probable starting XI at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tunisia head into the match under Sabri Lamouchi, with no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions listed at this time. No projected starting lineup has been confirmed. Further squad updates are expected before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Sweden's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-2 draw against Greece on June 4. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Norway in a friendly on June 1. Their two wins came in World Cup qualifying, beating Poland 3-2 and Ukraine 1-3, before drawing 1-1 with Slovenia in November 2025. Across those five matches, Sweden scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Tunisia's recent run shows one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 5-0 loss to Belgium on June 6. They also lost 1-0 to Austria and were beaten 1-1 on aggregate in a result classified as a loss against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2026. A goalless draw with Canada and a 1-0 win over Haiti represent their only positive results in that run. Tunisia scored just two goals while conceding seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

SWE Last match TUN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Tunisia 1 - 0 Sweden 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited, with only one previous meeting on record. Tunisia beat Sweden 1-0 in a friendly on February 12, 2003. That result gives Tunisia the only win in the fixture's recorded history.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit third and Tunisia fourth in the standings ahead of the opening round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sweden vs Tunisia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: