Sparta Prague vs Liverpool: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Europa League match between Sparta Prague and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool return to Europa League duty on Thursday evening when they travel to the Czech Republic to face Sparta Prague in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Sparta are four points clear of rivals Slavia Praha in the Fortuna Liga table as they look to defend their crown. They came second in their Europa League group, having only fallen one point short of Rangers in Group C.

As a result, Brian Priske's side had to stage an astounding comeback against Champions League drop-outs Galatasaray to overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit and record a thrilling 6-4 aggregate victory in the second leg at home to reach the last 16.

The Reds, meanwhile, were handed a bye in the knockout round playoffs for topping Group E. Having already won the Carabao Cup, advanced to FA Cup quarter-finals, and at the top of the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's troops are eyeing a remarkable treble to mark the German coach's final season at Anfield.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm ET Venue: Epet Arena

The Europa League encounter between Sparta Prague and Liverpool will be played at Epet Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Kick-off is at 12:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, TUDN and ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague team news

Sparta Prague boss Brian Priske will be without the midfield duo of Jakub Pesek and David Pavelka. Defender Andreas Vindheim is also out for the rest of the season. Captain Ladislav Krejci, top assister Veljko Birmancevic and left-back Matej Rynes are all back from suspension.

Sparta Prague possible XI: Vindahl; Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Rynes; Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jensen, Vorel, Surovčík Defenders: Preciado, Krejčí, Vitík, Sørensen, Panák, Vindheim, Vydra, Sevinsky Midfielders: Karabec, Laci, Mejdr, Kairinen, Solbakken, Pešek, Ševčík, Pavelka, Sadílek, Zelený, Ryneš, Wiesner Forwards: Haraslín, Kuchta, Birmančević, Olatunji, Tuci

Liverpool team news

With injuries still wreaking havoc on Jurgen Klopp's squad and a crunch clash with title rivals Manchester City this Sunday, Liverpool may not be at full strength for their trip to Prague.

Joel Matip (knee), Ben Doak (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Curtis Jones (shin), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) have all been ruled out for the first leg. Mohamed Salah is believed to be “touch and go” at this stage and could be preserved for the weekend's top-of-the-table clash against Man City.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; McConnell, Endo, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Gakpo, Koumas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, McConnell Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 24/02/11 Liverpool 1-1 Sparta Praha UEFA Europa League 18/02/11 Sparta Praha 0-0 Liverpool UEFA Europa League

Useful links