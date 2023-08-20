Roma vs Salernitana: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Salernitana, as well as kick-off time and team news

Having finished out of the top-4 under Jose Mourinho for successive seasons, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager would look to get Roma back into a Champions League spot this season.

Despite their fairytale run in the Europa League, a shambolic slip-up at the last stage of the tournament costed the club a successive European trophy and the Giallorossi would be vying to kick-off the campaign on a high with a win against Salernitana in their opening encounter.

The visitors possess a heartbreaking record against the home side with just a single win in their history coming back in 1999. Salernitana rounded off their previous campaign just two spots about the drop zone and would look to scale new heights this season.

Paulo Sousa's side would be well aware of the competition they would face and would want to begin the new season with an upset on Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Salernitana kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Roma will play hosts to Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.

How to watch Roma vs Salernitana online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Roma vs Salernitana will be available to watch on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Jose Mourinho's side will miss the services of some crucial names heading into their opening week of the Serie A.

Argentine World Cup Winner Paulo Dybala and club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini are both serving a suspension from last campaign and are touted to miss the inaugural match. While Roma have a huge hole to fill in their defense with Roger Ibanez flying off to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Ahli.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka would be vying to get his first start and partner Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini in the heart of Roma's defense. Georginio Wijnaldum and Nemanja Matic are the other two major departures from the club.

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is still recovering from his ACL injury and Mourinho would have to field a younger strike force in the absence of Abraham and Dybala.

Roma's latest signing Houssem Aouar has signed from Lyon this season and could deputise for Paulo Dybala. Rasmus Kristensen is another player who could be utilised on the right flank by the 'Special One'.

AS Roma's latest signings Renato Sanchez and Leandro Paredes signed for the Italian heavyweights this week and could be seen starting on the bench.

Roma's Predicted Lineup XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, N'Dicka; Kristensen, Bove, Cristante, Spinazzola; Aouar, El Shaarawy; Belotti



Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Smalling, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanchez, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski Forwards: El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti

Salernitana team news

Salernitana would be hoping to field a fully fit eleven during their visit to the Stadio Olimpico. Despite having an injury-free squad, Lorenzo Pirola and Matteo Lovato remain a doubt in their club's season opener.

Boulaye Dia would be seen leading Salrenitana's forward battery if the Senegalese international is fully fit to face Roma on Sunday.

Mexico's legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa would be guarding the Italian side's goal with the centre-back trio of Gyomber, Fazio, and Pirlo leading the backline.

Salernitana's Predicted XI: Ochoa; Gyomber, Fazio, Pirola; Mazzocchi, L. Coulibaly, Maggiore, Bradaric; Candreva, Kastanos; Dia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Sepe, Costil, Fiorillo, De Matteis Defenders: Bronn, Gyomber, Fazio, Pirola, Motoc, Bradaric, Mazzocchi, Sambia Midfielders: Legowski, Maggiore, Coulibaly, Kastanos, Iervolino, Candreva, Boultam Forwards: Dia, Botheim, Valencia, Ikwuemesi, Kristoffersen, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

Salernitana have won just a single game against Roma back in 1999 with the latter winning three games. The latest encounter between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at the same venue in May.

Date Match Competition 22 May 2023 Roma 2-2 Salernitana Serie A 15 August 2022 Salernitana 0-1 Roma Serie A 10 April 2022 Roma 2-1 Salernitana Serie A 30 August 2021 Salernitana 0-4 Roma Serie A 24 January 1999 Salernitana 2-1 Roma Serie A

Useful links