River Plate vs Talleres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On the back of their weekend wins, River Plate and Talleres de Cordoba will face off in the Copa Argentina round of 32 on Thursday.
With Saturday's 3-1 victory over Estudiantes giving providing them with a healthy lead atop the Liga Profesional Argentina first phase standings, La Banda will also be involved in the Trofeo de Campeones final against Boca Juniors next month.
On the other hand, Talleres trail River Plate in the Argentine top-flight first phase. Last year's Copa Argentina runners-up last picked up a 1-0 win over Huracan, extending their domestic unbeaten run to four games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
River Plate vs Talleres kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Malvinas Argentinas Stadium
The Copa Argentina game between River Plate and Talleres de Cordoba is scheduled for July 20, 2023, at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina.
It will kick off at 9 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch River Plate vs Talleres online - TV channels & live streams
Live with GOAL
|GOAL
|Live updates
The game will not be broadcasted on TV, and will not be available to stream live online. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
River Plate team news
Bruno Zuculini, David Martinez and Matias Suarez are out injured, while Elias Lopez is on-loan with Godoy Cruz.
Meanwhile, River Plate boss Martin Demichelis is likely to name an unchanged XI with the club's top scorer, Lucas Beltran, as the lone striker.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; Casco, Gonzalez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Perez, Aliendro; De la Cruz, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Centurion, Petroli
|Defenders:
|P. Diaz, Mammana, Rojas, Gonzalez Pirez, Maidana, E. Diaz, Gomez, Casco, Herrera
|Midfielders:
|Kranevitter, Perez, De la Cruz, Paradela, Aliendro, Ponce, Palavecino, Fernandez, Echeverri, Barco, Solari, Simon, Alfonso
|Forwards:
|Beltran, Borja, Rondon, Fontana
Talleres team news
Chilean defender Vicente Fernandez will continue to remain sidelined with a meniscus injury, while Uruguayan forward Michael Santos has a muscle problem.
As such, Talleres boss Javier Gandolfi can be expected to stick with the same side that defeated Huracan.
Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Benavidez, Catalan, Rodriguez, Portillo; Ortegoza, Villagra; Valoyes, Garro, Depietri; Bustos.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Herrera, Aguerre, Martinez, Gualiteri
|Defenders:
|Catalan, Rodriguez, Palacios, Kummer, Arnijas, Gay, Martino, Suarez, Pasquini, Saavedra, Benadidez, Buffarini, Olmos
|Midfielders:
|Villagra, Portillo, Oliva, Ortegoza, Franco, Garro, Alvarez, Alvez, Sequeira, Gomez, Pizzini, Depietri, Zalazar, Valoyes, Sosa, Barrera
|Forwards:
|S. Fernandez, Gomez, Bustos, Girotti, Romero, Ribera
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 15, 2023
|Talleres 2-1 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|September 25, 2022
|River Plate 0-1 Talleres
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|April 21, 2022
|Talleres 1-0 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|October 22, 2021
|Talleres 0-1 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|August 26, 2019
|River Plate 0-1 Talleres
|Liga Profesional Argentina