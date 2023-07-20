River Plate vs Talleres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Argentina match between River Plate and Talleres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of their weekend wins, River Plate and Talleres de Cordoba will face off in the Copa Argentina round of 32 on Thursday.

With Saturday's 3-1 victory over Estudiantes giving providing them with a healthy lead atop the Liga Profesional Argentina first phase standings, La Banda will also be involved in the Trofeo de Campeones final against Boca Juniors next month.

On the other hand, Talleres trail River Plate in the Argentine top-flight first phase. Last year's Copa Argentina runners-up last picked up a 1-0 win over Huracan, extending their domestic unbeaten run to four games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Talleres kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm EDT Venue: Malvinas Argentinas Stadium

The Copa Argentina game between River Plate and Talleres de Cordoba is scheduled for July 20, 2023, at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina.

It will kick off at 9 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch River Plate vs Talleres online - TV channels & live streams

Live with GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be broadcasted on TV, and will not be available to stream live online. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

Bruno Zuculini, David Martinez and Matias Suarez are out injured, while Elias Lopez is on-loan with Godoy Cruz.

Meanwhile, River Plate boss Martin Demichelis is likely to name an unchanged XI with the club's top scorer, Lucas Beltran, as the lone striker.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Casco, Gonzalez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Perez, Aliendro; De la Cruz, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Petroli Defenders: P. Diaz, Mammana, Rojas, Gonzalez Pirez, Maidana, E. Diaz, Gomez, Casco, Herrera Midfielders: Kranevitter, Perez, De la Cruz, Paradela, Aliendro, Ponce, Palavecino, Fernandez, Echeverri, Barco, Solari, Simon, Alfonso Forwards: Beltran, Borja, Rondon, Fontana

Talleres team news

Chilean defender Vicente Fernandez will continue to remain sidelined with a meniscus injury, while Uruguayan forward Michael Santos has a muscle problem.

As such, Talleres boss Javier Gandolfi can be expected to stick with the same side that defeated Huracan.

Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Benavidez, Catalan, Rodriguez, Portillo; Ortegoza, Villagra; Valoyes, Garro, Depietri; Bustos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Aguerre, Martinez, Gualiteri Defenders: Catalan, Rodriguez, Palacios, Kummer, Arnijas, Gay, Martino, Suarez, Pasquini, Saavedra, Benadidez, Buffarini, Olmos Midfielders: Villagra, Portillo, Oliva, Ortegoza, Franco, Garro, Alvarez, Alvez, Sequeira, Gomez, Pizzini, Depietri, Zalazar, Valoyes, Sosa, Barrera Forwards: S. Fernandez, Gomez, Bustos, Girotti, Romero, Ribera

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 15, 2023 Talleres 2-1 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina September 25, 2022 River Plate 0-1 Talleres Liga Profesional Argentina April 21, 2022 Talleres 1-0 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina October 22, 2021 Talleres 0-1 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina August 26, 2019 River Plate 0-1 Talleres Liga Profesional Argentina

Useful links