River Plate vs Estudiantes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

League leaders River Plate would be vying for their tenth consecutive victory at home when they host Estudiante on Friday.
River Plate are currently seeded at the pinnacle of the table as they boast of a nine-point gap between themselves and second-placed Talleres de Cordoba. Los Millonarios have a fantastic record playing in their own backyard with a scintillating record of ten wins and one draw in 11 games.
The home side thrashed their opponents 5-0 the last time the two sides locked horns at the Estadio Mâs Monumental and River Plate will look to take inspiration from their victory.
After kicking off their campaign with two defeats in three games, Estudiantes got back on track as they lost just a single game in their next 21 fixtures. And despite them being considered a strong team to beat, a string of four successive draws in their previous five fixtures could be seen as a point of concern.
Winless in their previous five encounters, the away side could struggle against the league leaders who also have a magnificent record playing at home.
River Plate vs Estudiantes kick-off time
|Date:
|July 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Mâs Monumental
The Liga Profesional Argentina encounter between River Plate vs Estudiantes will be played on 15th July 2023 with kick-off at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT.
How to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture between River Plate and Estudiantes can be watched on Paramount+ on TV and can be streamed on Fanatiz and ViX+.
Team news & squads
River Plate team news
River Plate has 4 major absentees in their squad with Bruno Zuculini, Elias Lopez, David Martinez and Matias Suarez tipped to sit out owing to their respective injury concerns.
The Argentine side's manager could be looking to name an unchanged eleven heading into the contest despite the stalemate last week.
Lucas Beltran would be another name who could take the game away from Estudiantes as the Argentine forward would be aiming to add to his 10-goal tally for this season.
River Plate Predicted XI: Armani; Casco, Gonzalez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Perez; De la Cruz, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Centurion
|Defenders:
|Rojas, Maidana, E. Diaz, Mammana, P. Diaz, Herrera, E. Gomez
|Midfielders:
|Kranevitter, Aliendro, Palavecino, de la Cruz, Perez, Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Rondon, Beltran, Borja, Solari, Simon, Barco, Alfonso
Estudiantes team news
Estudiante will miss the services of Pablo Piatti and Gonzalo Pineiro, who are both on the injury table because of several issues.
Eduardo Dominguez would once again bank on the trio of Guasone, Lollo, and Nunez in the heart of his defence to produce a clean sheet.
Estudiantes Predicted XI: Andujar; Guasone, Lollo, Nunez; Godoy, Zuqui, Rodriguez, Ascacibar, Benedetti; Rollheiser; Carillo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andujar, Sappa
|Defenders:
|Godoy, Guasone, Lollo, Romero, Benedetti, Nunez, Mas, Munoz, Mancuso
|Midfielders:
|Zuqui, Rodriguez, Palavecino, Ascacibar, Zapiola, Veron
|Forwards:
|Rollheiser, Boselli, Mendez, Matias Godoy, Pellegrino, Carrillo,
Head-to-Head Record
River Plate thrashed Estudiantes 5-0 the last time the two sides met but despite that, Estudiantes have had the upper hand winning two, drawing one, and losing just one.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|6 October 2022
|River Plate 5-0 Estudiantes
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|1 November 2021
|Estudiantes 1-1 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|15 February 2021
|Estudiantes 2-1 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|24 February 2020
|Estudiantes 0-2 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|4 November 2018
|Estudiantes 1-0 River Plate
|Liga Profesional Argentina