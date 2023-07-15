River Plate vs Estudiantes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Estudiantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League leaders River Plate would be vying for their tenth consecutive victory at home when they host Estudiante on Friday.

River Plate are currently seeded at the pinnacle of the table as they boast of a nine-point gap between themselves and second-placed Talleres de Cordoba. Los Millonarios have a fantastic record playing in their own backyard with a scintillating record of ten wins and one draw in 11 games.

The home side thrashed their opponents 5-0 the last time the two sides locked horns at the Estadio Mâs Monumental and River Plate will look to take inspiration from their victory.

After kicking off their campaign with two defeats in three games, Estudiantes got back on track as they lost just a single game in their next 21 fixtures. And despite them being considered a strong team to beat, a string of four successive draws in their previous five fixtures could be seen as a point of concern.

Winless in their previous five encounters, the away side could struggle against the league leaders who also have a magnificent record playing at home.

River Plate vs Estudiantes kick-off time

Date: July 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Mâs Monumental

The Liga Profesional Argentina encounter between River Plate vs Estudiantes will be played on 15th July 2023 with kick-off at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between River Plate and Estudiantes can be watched on Paramount+ on TV and can be streamed on Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate has 4 major absentees in their squad with Bruno Zuculini, Elias Lopez, David Martinez and Matias Suarez tipped to sit out owing to their respective injury concerns.

The Argentine side's manager could be looking to name an unchanged eleven heading into the contest despite the stalemate last week.

Lucas Beltran would be another name who could take the game away from Estudiantes as the Argentine forward would be aiming to add to his 10-goal tally for this season.

River Plate Predicted XI: Armani; Casco, Gonzalez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Perez; De la Cruz, Fernandez, Barco; Beltran



Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion Defenders: Rojas, Maidana, E. Diaz, Mammana, P. Diaz, Herrera, E. Gomez Midfielders: Kranevitter, Aliendro, Palavecino, de la Cruz, Perez, Fernandez Forwards: Rondon, Beltran, Borja, Solari, Simon, Barco, Alfonso

Estudiantes team news

Estudiante will miss the services of Pablo Piatti and Gonzalo Pineiro, who are both on the injury table because of several issues.

Eduardo Dominguez would once again bank on the trio of Guasone, Lollo, and Nunez in the heart of his defence to produce a clean sheet.

Estudiantes Predicted XI: Andujar; Guasone, Lollo, Nunez; Godoy, Zuqui, Rodriguez, Ascacibar, Benedetti; Rollheiser; Carillo



Position Players Goalkeepers: Andujar, Sappa Defenders: Godoy, Guasone, Lollo, Romero, Benedetti, Nunez, Mas, Munoz, Mancuso Midfielders: Zuqui, Rodriguez, Palavecino, Ascacibar, Zapiola, Veron Forwards: Rollheiser, Boselli, Mendez, Matias Godoy, Pellegrino, Carrillo,

Head-to-Head Record

River Plate thrashed Estudiantes 5-0 the last time the two sides met but despite that, Estudiantes have had the upper hand winning two, drawing one, and losing just one.

Date Match Competition 6 October 2022 River Plate 5-0 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina 1 November 2021 Estudiantes 1-1 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina 15 February 2021 Estudiantes 2-1 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina 24 February 2020 Estudiantes 0-2 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina 4 November 2018 Estudiantes 1-0 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina

