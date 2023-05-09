Real Madrid vs Man City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League match online between Real Madrid and Man City, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

The stage is set as Real Madrid take on Manchester City in an epic Champions League semi-final first-leg encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on a thrilling evening of football on Tuesday.

Both teams come into this match in fine form, with Madrid on a four-game winning run at home, while City are unbeaten in their last 20 matches in all competitions.

The stakes are high as both teams look to book their place in the final of Europe's elite club competition. Real Madrid are the most successful team in Champions League history, having won the competition a record 14 times. Hoping to make it a 15th this season and with the first leg at home, they will be looking to take the initiative and claim an early advantage.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will be hoping to make only their second Champions League final appearance in their history. They have been the dominant force in the Premier League this season and are close to wrapping up another league title. However, Guardiola will have his eyes set on European glory.

The match promises to be a fascinating tactical battle between two of Europe's most successful and innovative coaches in Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

Real Madrid vs Man City kick-off time

Date: May 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The Champions League fixture between Real Madrid and Manchester City is scheduled to kick off at 3pm EDT in the US on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will have to cope without the services of Eder Militao during the first leg of the semi-final against City due to his suspension. The centre-back received his third caution of the tournament in the second leg of the quarter-final.

Additionally, left-back Ferland Mendy is unlikely to feature as he is struggling to recover from a calf injury. There is good and bad news in the midfield. While maestro Luka Modric, who had a hamstring issue, managed to feature as a substitute in the Copa del Rey final and is expected to start the match on Tuesday, Dani Ceballos has been ruled out due to an injury.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis Lopez Defenders: Carvajal, Vallejo, Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba. Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric. Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola will be without defender Nathan Ake who sustained a hamstring injury in the game against Leeds. The centre-back will be unavailable for the semi-final fixture and could be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Walker.

The likes of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish were on the bench for City's previous outing and are expected to return to the lineup in this crucial mid-week clash.

With 35 goals to his name, Erling Haaland recently shattered the Premier League's single-season goal record. His outstanding performance is not limited to the league, as he maintains an impressive average of scoring a goal every 58 minutes in the Champions League - the best in the competition's history. On Tuesday, he is expected to give his opponents a lot of issues in the final third.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Carson, Ortega Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Ake Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyne, Foden Forwards: Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid have not had it easy against Manchester City over the years. The La Liga giants beat the Premier League champions in their previous meeting but it had been the Citizens who emerged victorious in the four meetings before that.

Date Match Competition May 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Man City Champions League April 2022 Man City 4-3 Real Madrid Champions League August 2020 Man City 2-1 Real Madrid Champions League February 2020 Real Madrid 1-2 Man City Champions League July 2017 Man City 4-1 Real Madrid Friendly

