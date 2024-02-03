Qatar vs Uzbekistan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Qatar and Uzbekistan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar look to recapture the Asian throne when they lock horns with a high-flying Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Qatar defeated Palestine in the Round of 16 to earn a spot in the next stage of the competition as Hassan Al-Haydos and Akram Afif scored on either side of the half to double their lead after conceding a goal in the 36th minute.

Uzbekistan, on the other hand, put on a scintillating show against Thailand in the Round of 16 beating them 2-1. The contest against Qatar would be a challenging task but Uzbekistan have all the arsenal to continue their fairytale.

Qatar vs Uzbekistan kick-off time

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Qatar and Uzbekistan will face off at the Al Bayt Stadium on February 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Qatar vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Qatar and Uzbekistan will be available to watch on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Qatar team news

Qatar remains without any injury concerns and can field a strong eleven to feature against Uzbekistan.

Ro-Ro featured for the first time for Qatar since matchday one with the defender marching into the eleven and can feature once again for the side.

Akram Afif and Hassan Al-Haydos scored two crucial goals for Qatar in the Round of 16 and the former could once again play a pivotal role in his nation's success.

Qatar predicted XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, Mendes; Ro-Ro, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Fatehi, Waad; Ali, Afif

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria Defenders: Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi Midfielders: Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed Forwards: Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

Uzbekistan team news

Igor Sergeyev missed out on Uzbekistan's Round of 16 clash after hobbling off the pitch against Australia in the group stage and he could miss out from action once again.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored another crucial goal for his side as the forward bagged the winner against Thailand.

Uzbekistan predicted XI: Yusupov; Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev; Turgunboev, Urunov, Kholmatov, Sayfiev; Masharipov; Fayzullaev

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Nematov, Ergashev Defenders: Khamraliev, Alijonov, Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Abdurakhmatov Midfielders: Kholmatov, Shukurov, Iskanderov, Hamrobekov, Masharipov, Urunov, Boltaboev, Turgunboev, Erkinov, Fayzullaev, Umarov Forwards: Abdikholikov, Sergeyev, Amonov

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Mar 2017 Uzbekistan 1-0 Qatar World Cup Qualification 6 Sept 2016 Qatar 0-1 Uzbekistan World Cup Qualification 18 Jun 2013 Uzbekistan 5-1 Qatar World Cup Qualification 16 Oct 2012 Qatar 0-1 Uzbekistan World Cup Qualification 7 Jan 2011 Qatar 0-2 Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup

