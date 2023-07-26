NYCFC vs Toronto: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between NYCFC and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC play Toronto in their second game of the Leagues Cup at the Red Bull Arena as the two times are vying for their first points in the group.

New York City FC were handed a damping 1-0 defeat by Atlas in their previous Leagues Cup clash and they'll be determined to change their fortunes this time out. The American side has struggled in the MLS as well being winless in three games, earning just two points from a possible nine.

Toronto have also shown glimpses of struggles themselves losing five consecutive games as they look to end their disastrous streak. They have just scored a single goal during their wretched run conceding 12 goals during the time period.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

NYCFC vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

How to watch NYCFC vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

The Leagues Cup match can be watched on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro sidelined due to several injuries. The duo of Talles Magno and Gabriel Segal could be seen starting up front and produce the goods for their side.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Haak, Alfaro, Turnbull; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Rodriguez; Magno, Segal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Toronto team news

Terry Dunfield's catalogue of injuries in his side is quite long with the likes of Victor Vazquez, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, and Matt Hedges all sidelined due to several knocks.

Former Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is once again unavailable for his side's Leagues Cup clash alongside Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley.

Toronto FC possible XI: Romero; Franklin, O'Neill, Mabika, Petretta; Marshall-Rutty, Kaye, Antonoglou, Servania; Akinola, Sapong.

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Romero Defenders Laryea, Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Osorio, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue

Head-to-Head Record

Toronto have won twice against NYCFC while the New York-based club have just won a single game in the past five encounters between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 30 April 2023 Toronto 1-0 NYCFC MLS 25 April 2022 NYCFC 5-4 Toronto MLS 3 April 2022 Toronto 2-1 NYCFC MLS 8 August 2021 Toronto 2-2 NYCFC MLS 15 May 2021 NYCFC 1-1 Toronto MLS

