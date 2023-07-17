NOB vs Atl. Tucumán: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between NOB and Atl. Tucumán, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Tucuman will be competing to win their fourth successive game as they travel to face a low-on-confidence Newell's Old Boys.

Newell's Old Boys were on a drastic decline after failing to win five successive games in Argentina's premier division. But last week's 2-0 victory against Independiente will give them the much-needed boost heading into the clash.

Goals from Cristian Ferreira and Gustavo Velazquez saved the night for the Argentine side as they look to get back on track. Hovering around mid-table a win at home could be crucial heading into the final days of the tournament.

On the other hand, Tucuman has been in fine nick of late. Union, Huracan and Gimnasia La Plata all suffered defeats against the visitors and Newell's Old Boys will face a tough side riding on confidence on Monday. With just three games left to play, Tucuman are behind Newell's Old Boys in the table with 30 points from 24 games and will be vying to leapfrog their rivals by the end of the season.

NOB vs Atl. Tucumán kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4.30 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Marcelo Alberto Bielsa

Newell's Old Boys play host to Atletico Tucuman at the Estadio Marcelo Alberto Bielsa with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

How to watch NOB vs Atl. Tucumán online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Newell's Old Boys and Atletico Tucuman can be watched on TV on Paramount+ and streamed on Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

NOB team news

Newell's Old Boys will once again miss Fabian Angel who is sidelined owing to a knee problem. Jorge Recalde could be seen leading the line for the Argentine side having already bagged 6 goals this season.

After last week's win, Hainz could field the same eleven in the home fixture as he looks to finish the season on a high.

Newell's Old Boys predicted XI: Hoyos; Mendez, Velazquez, Ortiz, Martino; Perez, Portillo, Ferreira; Perez, Recalde, Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hoyos, Barlasina Defenders: Mosquera, Mendez, Pitton, Mansilla, Martino, Vangioni, Velazquez, Ortiz Midfielders: Perez, Sforza, Portillo, Ferreira, Sotelo, Montenegro, Balzi Forwards: Reasso, Aguirre, Rossi, Tica, Recalde, Jaime, Contrera

Atl. Tucumán team news

Mateo Coronel could be a key feature of Tucuman's side during their visit to NOB. The Argentine forward has already found the net seven times this season. Estigarriba could be seen partnered alongside Colonel as the former boasts of five goal contributions this season.

Tucuman will be without Lucas Naranjo as the midfielder is on the injury table because of a knee problem.

Atletico Tucuman Predicted XI: Marchiori; Ortiz, Bianchi, Romero, Orihuela; Tesuri, Acosta, Pereyra, Sanchez; Coronel, Estigarribia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marchiori, Ojeda Defenders: Bianchi, Ortiz, De La Fuente, Flores, Romero, Ibarrola, Cabral, Orihuela Midfielders: Sanchez, Acosta, Pereyra, Di Franco, Kociubinski, Guille, Gonzalez, Tesuri Forwards: Maestro Puch, Menendez, Ruiz Rodriguez, Estigarribia, Coronel

Head-to-Head Record

Atletico Tucuman have beaten Newell's Old Boys twice but suffered a shambolic 4-0 thrashing back in March of last year.

Date Match Competition 31 July 2022 Atletico Tucuman 2-0 NOB Liga Profesional Argentina 7 March 2022 NOB 4-0 Atletico Tucuman Liga Profesional Argentina 30 August 2021 NOB 1-2 Atletico Tucuman Liga Profesional Argentina 30 March 2021 Atletico Tucuman 2-2 NOB Liga Profesional Argentina 8 December 2019 Atletico Tucuman 2-2 NOB Liga Profesional Argentina

