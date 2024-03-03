Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newell's Old Boys welcome San Lorenzo to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa in a feisty clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional.

After a scintillating start to life in the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Newell's Old Boys have stumbled considerably as they are on a streak of three back-to-back defeats as they look to change their fortunes against San Lorenzo.

San Lorenzo, on the other hand, trail the home side by five points in the table as they are struggling themselves with just one win in their seven games.

Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Newell's Old Boys will host San Lorenzo at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Newell's Old Boys team news

The home side remain without the services of Augusto Schott with the Argentine defender recovering from a foot injury.

Newell's Old Boys predicted XI: Macagno; Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinoch, Martino; Diaz, Fernandez, Banega; May, Aguirre, Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macagno, Hoyos Defenders: Velázquez, Glavinovich, Mosquera, Méndez, Martino, Vangioni, Schott Midfielders: Banega, Sforza, Fernández, Schor, Cacciabue, Miljevic, Díaz, E. Fernández, J. Fernández, Chiaverano, Balzi, Calderara, Sotelo Forwards: Forward: Aguirre, Ramírez, González, May, Pérez Tica

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo will be missing winger Ezequiel Cerutti with the 32-year-old nursing a cruciate ligament tear.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana; Giay, Insaurralde, Remedi, Braida; Ferreira, Bareira, Tarragona

Position Players Goalkeepers: Altamirano, Gomez Defenders: Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias Midfielders: Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi Forwards: Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2023 San Lorenzo 0-3 Newell's Old Boys Copa de La Liga Profesional 21 Mar 2023 Newell's Old Boys 1-0 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional 10 Jun 2022 Newell's Old Boys 0-0 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional 28 Apr 2022 Newell's Old Boys 1-2 San Lorenzo Copa de La Liga Profesional 13 Dec 2021 San Lorenzo 3-2 Newell's Old Boys Liga Profesional

