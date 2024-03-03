Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Newell's Old Boys welcome San Lorenzo to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa in a feisty clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional.
After a scintillating start to life in the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Newell's Old Boys have stumbled considerably as they are on a streak of three back-to-back defeats as they look to change their fortunes against San Lorenzo.
San Lorenzo, on the other hand, trail the home side by five points in the table as they are struggling themselves with just one win in their seven games.
Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo kick-off time
|Date:
|March 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
Newell's Old Boys will host San Lorenzo at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to stream on Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Newell's Old Boys team news
The home side remain without the services of Augusto Schott with the Argentine defender recovering from a foot injury.
Newell's Old Boys predicted XI: Macagno; Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinoch, Martino; Diaz, Fernandez, Banega; May, Aguirre, Ramirez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Macagno, Hoyos
|Defenders:
|Velázquez, Glavinovich, Mosquera, Méndez, Martino, Vangioni, Schott
|Midfielders:
|Banega, Sforza, Fernández, Schor, Cacciabue, Miljevic, Díaz, E. Fernández, J. Fernández, Chiaverano, Balzi, Calderara, Sotelo
|Forwards:
|Forward: Aguirre, Ramírez, González, May, Pérez Tica
San Lorenzo team news
San Lorenzo will be missing winger Ezequiel Cerutti with the 32-year-old nursing a cruciate ligament tear.
San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana; Giay, Insaurralde, Remedi, Braida; Ferreira, Bareira, Tarragona
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Altamirano, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias
|Midfielders:
|Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi
|Forwards:
|Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|8 Oct 2023
|San Lorenzo 0-3 Newell's Old Boys
|Copa de La Liga Profesional
|21 Mar 2023
|Newell's Old Boys 1-0 San Lorenzo
|Liga Profesional
|10 Jun 2022
|Newell's Old Boys 0-0 San Lorenzo
|Liga Profesional
|28 Apr 2022
|Newell's Old Boys 1-2 San Lorenzo
|Copa de La Liga Profesional
|13 Dec 2021
|San Lorenzo 3-2 Newell's Old Boys
|Liga Profesional