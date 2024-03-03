This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Shreyas Rai

Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Newell's Old Boys vs San LorenzoNewell's Old BoysSan LorenzoCopa de la Liga ProfesionalTV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newell's Old Boys welcome San Lorenzo to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa in a feisty clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional.

After a scintillating start to life in the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Newell's Old Boys have stumbled considerably as they are on a streak of three back-to-back defeats as they look to change their fortunes against San Lorenzo.

San Lorenzo, on the other hand, trail the home side by five points in the table as they are struggling themselves with just one win in their seven games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

Date:March 3, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Newell's Old Boys will host San Lorenzo at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newell's Old Boys team news

The home side remain without the services of Augusto Schott with the Argentine defender recovering from a foot injury.

Newell's Old Boys predicted XI: Macagno; Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinoch, Martino; Diaz, Fernandez, Banega; May, Aguirre, Ramirez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Macagno, Hoyos
Defenders:Velázquez, Glavinovich, Mosquera, Méndez, Martino, Vangioni, Schott
Midfielders:Banega, Sforza, Fernández, Schor, Cacciabue, Miljevic, Díaz, E. Fernández, J. Fernández, Chiaverano, Balzi, Calderara, Sotelo
Forwards:Forward: Aguirre, Ramírez, González, May, Pérez Tica

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo will be missing winger Ezequiel Cerutti with the 32-year-old nursing a cruciate ligament tear.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana; Giay, Insaurralde, Remedi, Braida; Ferreira, Bareira, Tarragona

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Altamirano, Gomez
Defenders:Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias
Midfielders:Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi
Forwards:Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
8 Oct 2023 San Lorenzo 0-3 Newell's Old Boys Copa de La Liga Profesional
21 Mar 2023Newell's Old Boys 1-0 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional
10 Jun 2022Newell's Old Boys 0-0 San LorenzoLiga Profesional
28 Apr 2022Newell's Old Boys 1-2 San LorenzoCopa de La Liga Profesional
13 Dec 2021San Lorenzo 3-2 Newell's Old BoysLiga Profesional

Useful links

