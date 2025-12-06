+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoNantes
Stade de la Beaujoire
team-logoLens
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Nantes vs Lens Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Lens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nantes will host Lens on Saturday at Stade de la Beaujoire in a Ligue 1 match.   

Nantes are languishing in 16th with 11 points from 14 games, struggling offensively, while Lens are thriving at the top of the table with 31 points, boasting a strong attack.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nantes vs Lens online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nantes vs Lens kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Stade de la Beaujoire

The match will be played on Saturday at Stade de la Beaujoire, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Nantes vs Lens Probable lineups

NantesHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestRCL
1
A. Lopes
3
N. Cozza
78
T. Tati
98
K. Amian
6
C. Awaziem
5
H. Kwon
26
U. Radakovic
8
J. Lepenant
15
M. Lahdo
10
M. Abline
19
Y. El Arabi
40
R. Risser
20
M. Sarr
25
P. Ganiou
6
S. Baidoo
14
M. Udol
2
R. Aguilar
28
A. Thomasson
8
M. Sangare
10
F. Thauvin
11
O. Edouard
22
W. Said

3-4-3

RCLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Castro

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Sage

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Nantes team news

Junior Mwanga will be unavailable for Nantes after his dismissal last weekend left him facing a suspension.

Despite the looming Africa Cup of Nations, both Mostafa Mohamed and Chidozie Awaziem are still expected to feature on Saturday.

Lens team news

As for Lens, Jonathan Gradit is questionable due to a lower-leg problem, while Morgan Guilavogui and Adrien Thomasson are set to sit this one out after picking up bans.

Form

FCN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RCL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCN

Last 5 matches

RCL

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

