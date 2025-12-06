How to watch today's Nantes vs Lens Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nantes will host Lens on Saturday at Stade de la Beaujoire in a Ligue 1 match.

Nantes are languishing in 16th with 11 points from 14 games, struggling offensively, while Lens are thriving at the top of the table with 31 points, boasting a strong attack.

Nantes vs Lens kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade de la Beaujoire

The match will be played on Saturday at Stade de la Beaujoire, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nantes team news

Junior Mwanga will be unavailable for Nantes after his dismissal last weekend left him facing a suspension.

Despite the looming Africa Cup of Nations, both Mostafa Mohamed and Chidozie Awaziem are still expected to feature on Saturday.

Lens team news

As for Lens, Jonathan Gradit is questionable due to a lower-leg problem, while Morgan Guilavogui and Adrien Thomasson are set to sit this one out after picking up bans.

