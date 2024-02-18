How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Monterrey crosses swords with a stumbling Toluca outfit in a crucial Liga MX clash at the Estadio BBVA.

Monterrey have three wins in their previous five games as they are third in the table and have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog the two sides above them with the home side boasting a crucial game in hand.

Toluca, on the other hand, are ninth in the table and have just two wins to show in the competition. The visitors played out a draw against Necaxa last week with both sides sharing the spoils in a six-goal thriller.

Monterrey vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:10 pm ET / 6:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA

How to watch Monterrey vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Toluca will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

You may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service if you are abroad. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey have two players sidelined from this fixture with Brandon Vazquez taking a leave due to personal reasons and Maximiliano Meza doubtful because of his injury.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Romo, Rodriguez, A. Gonzalez; Vazquez, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Toluca team news

Toluca will have to make do without Isaias Violante with the Mexican international yet to recover from his leg injury.

Left-back Mauricio Isais was shown a straight red card in the last minutes of their defeat against Herediano in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but the defender will be looking to change his fortunes in Liga MX.

Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31 Aug 2023 Toluca 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 6 Feb 2023 Monterrey 2-1 Toluca Liga MX Clausura 18 Aug 2022 Toluca 1-1 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 7 Apr 2022 Toluca 2-2 Monterrey Liga MX Clausura 23 Sept 2021 Monterrey 2-0 Toluca Liga MX Apertura

