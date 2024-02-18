A high-flying Monterrey crosses swords with a stumbling Toluca outfit in a crucial Liga MX clash at the Estadio BBVA.
Monterrey have three wins in their previous five games as they are third in the table and have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog the two sides above them with the home side boasting a crucial game in hand.
Toluca, on the other hand, are ninth in the table and have just two wins to show in the competition. The visitors played out a draw against Necaxa last week with both sides sharing the spoils in a six-goal thriller.
Monterrey vs Toluca kick-off time
|Date:
|February 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:10 pm ET / 6:10 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio BBVA
Monterrey and Toluca face off at the Estadio BBVA on February 18, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:10 pm ET / 6:10 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Monterrey vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Toluca will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
You may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service if you are abroad. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
Monterrey have two players sidelined from this fixture with Brandon Vazquez taking a leave due to personal reasons and Maximiliano Meza doubtful because of his injury.
Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Romo, Rodriguez, A. Gonzalez; Vazquez, Berterame
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre
Toluca team news
Toluca will have to make do without Isaias Violante with the Mexican international yet to recover from his leg injury.
Left-back Mauricio Isais was shown a straight red card in the last minutes of their defeat against Herediano in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but the defender will be looking to change his fortunes in Liga MX.
Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Volpi, García
|Defenders:
|Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel
|Midfielders:
|Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa
|Forwards:
|Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31 Aug 2023
|Toluca 1-0 Monterrey
|Liga MX Apertura
|6 Feb 2023
|Monterrey 2-1 Toluca
|Liga MX Clausura
|18 Aug 2022
|Toluca 1-1 Monterrey
|Liga MX Apertura
|7 Apr 2022
|Toluca 2-2 Monterrey
|Liga MX Clausura
|23 Sept 2021
|Monterrey 2-0 Toluca
|Liga MX Apertura