How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Both teams sit bottom of their respective AFC divisions, but while the Bengals are 2-2, the 0-4 Dolphins are yet to win a single game yet this season.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Both teams enter this Week 5 matchup heavily hit by the injury bug, creating massive personnel question marks on both sides of the ball.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

The biggest story for the Bengals revolves around Joe Burrow’s completely depleted receiving corps. With wideout Andrei Iosivas already on injured reserve, Cincinnati faces the very real possibility of playing without both of its elite star pass-catchers:

Ja'Marr Chase (WR) : Remains in concussion protocol following an injury against Jacksonville. Though he progressed to a limited practice participant on Thursday, his status for Sunday remains highly uncertain.

Tee Higgins (WR) : Suffered a painful adductor/groin strain along with a neck injury. He missed consecutive practices on Wednesday and Thursday and is trending heavily toward missing the game.

Next Men Up : If both sit, Burrow will rely on rookie Colbie Young (who returned to full practice from a knee injury) alongside depth pieces like Dohnte Meyers and Mitchell Tinsley.

Defense & Secondary : Starting safety Jordan Battle (hamstring) returned to full practice. However, backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad) has missed practice, and safety Bryan Cook (ankle) remains limited. On the defensive interior, Dexter Lawrence II (wrist) has been battling through limitations, while veteran B.J. Hill (Achilles) looks on track after logging full participation.

Miami Dolphins Team News

The winless Dolphins, under head coach Jeff Hafley, are managing their own severe offensive absences while trying to kickstart quarterback Malik Willis:

Offensive Absences : Rookie standout wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) missed practice again and is in serious jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game. Tight end Justin Joly was a late addition to the non-participant list on Thursday after entering concussion protocol.

Backfield Blow : With star running back De'Von Achane lost for the season to an ACL tear, rookie Jaylen Wright is leading the charge but was a new addition to the report as limited on Thursday with a foot ailment. This leaves a heavier burden on collegiate standout Ollie Gordon II.

Defensive Boost : In better news for Miami, the defense is set for much-needed reinforcement. The Dolphins opened the 21-day practice windows for sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (toe) and cornerback Storm Duck (knee) from injured reserve; both have been practicing and could provide an immediate lift to the league’s youngest roster.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



