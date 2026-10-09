West Ham vs QPR Predictions: A chance for both sides to move upward

Our betting expert shares his predictions for QPR’s visit to West Ham. After a busy international break, this clash will likely end in a draw.

Best Predictions for West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ -132 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Jarrod Bowen @ +131 with BetMGM

Half-time / full-time - West Ham / Tie @ +1500 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals galore in the derby

Nuno has coached his West Ham team to be ruthless in the attacking third of the pitch. The Hammers lead the division for goals scored, with 22 goals in eight matches. They’re averaging 2.75 goals per 90 in the Championship.

At the London Stadium, the home side scored a staggering 14 goals in just four matches, at an average of 3.5 goals per match. Those figures would concern any defence, even the second-best in the division. The Hoops conceded seven goals in their eight games, just three in their four away dates.

They haven’t scored a huge number of goals, but they’re good enough to trouble the hosts. With both teams scoring in 75% of West Ham’s league matches this term, there will likely be goals at either end. It’s also worth noting that each of the Hammers’ last six games in all competitions produced more than two goals on the day.

West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers Bet 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes @ -132 with BetMGM

Refreshed after the break

As the leading goalscorers in the Championship, we expect West Ham to deliver an intense performance from the start. Their two best performers in front of goal are centre back Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jarrod Bowen. Both players have scored four league goals this term, accounting for 36% of the club’s total.

Bowen is a constant threat for the Hammers. He has scored four goals in his last six appearances for the club and also recorded two assists. He came off the bench in one of those games. Although he blanked against Millwall, Bowen took three shots, the most of any West Ham player.

He had two shots blocked in that game and still managed to create one big chance for his teammates. Bowen should be eager to make an impact after missing out on the England squad during the international break. Backing him to score at least once on Friday night makes sense, especially given his recent form.

West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers Bet 2: Anytime goalscorer - Jarrod Bowen @ +131 with BetMGM

West Ham’s strong starts could fade

West Ham have been particularly effective in the first half. They led at half-time in three of their four matches at the London Stadium. Additionally, 71% of the goals QPR have conceded this season came in the first halves of their matches.

The visitors have failed to win their last four matches. However, they have yet to taste defeat on the road in the league. Meanwhile, the home side are unbeaten in their last six league games in a row, but they’ve drawn their last two. QPR have equalised in three of the four games in which they’ve fallen behind (75%).

On the road, the Hoops have an even better equalising rate. They’ve levelled the scores on both occasions when they’ve surrendered the lead (100%). Three of the last five head-to-heads ended in a stalemate after 90 minutes, including the two most recent clashes. With QPR drawing each of their last three matches, and West Ham deadlocked against Millwall, this one could also end in a draw.

West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers Bet 3: Half-time/ full-time - West Ham / Tie @ +1500 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: West Ham United 2-2 Queens Park Rangers

West Ham United 2-2 Queens Park Rangers Goalscorers prediction: West Ham United: Jarrod Bowen, Konstantinos Mavropanos - Queens Park Rangers: Rumarn Burrell, Paul Smyth

After a three-week international break, the Championship resumes on Friday night with West Ham hosting Queens Park Rangers. Several players, particularly those in the West Ham squad, have seen plenty of action for their countries. It remains to be seen if they’ll be put straight back into league action.

West Ham went into the break on a high, after coming back from 2-0 down to level matters with their bitter rivals Millwall. The result kept them second in the standings, just two points behind the leaders, Swansea City. However, victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men on Friday will take them to the top before anyone else plays this weekend.

QPR have been struggling to secure maximum points recently. They could only draw with Preston North End before the break. The visitors are sixth in the Championship, with 13 points from their eight matches so far. If Julien Stephan can lead his side to a victory at the London Stadium, they would move to second place.

Much is riding on this fixture, and both sides have the advantage of playing before their nearest rivals. As such, we’re expecting a highly competitive fixture in this London derby, which should make for a closely fought contest.

Probable lineups for West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers

West Ham United expected lineup: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato, Bowen, Engels, Mukasa, Solomon, Piroe, Castellanos

Queens Park Rangers expected lineup: Charles, Mbengue, Dunne, Edwards, Adamson, Varane, Kamara, Madsen, Poku, Smyth, Burrell