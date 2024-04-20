Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women welcome a high-flying Tottenham Hotspur side at the Leigh Sports Village in an intriguing WSL clash between the two heavyweights.

Manchester United Women dumped Chelsea FC out of the FA Women's Cup as they marched through to the finals of the competition where they face Spurs once again.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, defeated Leicester City in an astounding encounter booking their spot in the final. With six points separating the two sides in the WSL table, the visitors would be hoping to go near their rivals with a win on Sunday.

Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT Venue: Leigh Sports Village



The Leigh Sports Village will host the clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on April 21, 2024. The kick-off for the two sides is slated for 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Emma Watson, Jess Simpson, and Gabby George continue their time away from football as the trio are yet to recover from their respective injuries.

Lucia Garcia scored her fourth goal in all competitions against Chelsea in the FA Cup setting the tone for a perfect win as she'll be vying to spearhead the attack once again.

Three Lioness' star Nikita Parris has eight goals this season as the forward looks to create havoc against Spurs once again.

Manchester United Women predicted XI: Earps; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Naalsund, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Garcia; Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

After a narrow victory against Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur Women are tipped to stick with the same eleven that featured against the Foxes.

Bethany England was dropped to the bench in favour of Swedish forward Matilda Vinberg as the 21-year-old scored her first goal in Spurs' colours meaning she could retain her spot in the eleven.

Marta Thomas will be the solitary injury concern for the visitors as the former Manchester United employee continues her recovery from a thigh issue.

Tottenham Hotspur Women predicted XI: Spencer; Neville, James-Turner, Buhler, Nilden; Summanen, Spence, Clinton; Naz, England, Ildhusoy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler, Neville Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Ayane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Dec 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0-4 Manchester United Women WSL 7 May 2023 Manchester United Women 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women WSL 12 Feb 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-2 Manchester United Women WSL 23 Jan 2022 Manchester United Women 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women WSL 7 Nov 2021 Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-1 Manchester United Women WSL

