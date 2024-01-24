Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL Cup match between Manchester City Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City Women lock horns with Manchester United Women in a scintillating Manchester derby in the FA Women's Super League Cup.

Manchester City Women thumped five goals past Liverpool in a dominating 5-1 victory to continue their jaw-dropping form off late. A win against the Red Devils could see the two sides swap places in Group B with Wednesday's hosts finishing the group stage at the summit.

Manchester United Women succumbed to a shambolic defeat against Chelsea as former Red Devils employee Lauren James netted an astounding hattrick against her former side to give Chelsea all three points. Despite their WSL form, Marc Skinner's side have won three out of three games in the FA WSL Cup and would want to wrap up the group stage on a high.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET Venue: Joie Stadium

Manchester City Women will host Manchester United Women at the Joie Stadium on January 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The FA WSL Cup clash between Manchester City and Manchester United Women will not be available to watch on TV in the US. Viewers can watch match highlights on Manchester United's and Manchester City's Official YouTube Channel.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

The Sky Blues will miss Australian defender Alanna Kennedy as she remains the sole player out injured for Gareth Taylor's side.

Khadija Shaw leads the goalscoring chart in the 2023/24 WSL with 12 goals and 2 assists as she'll be vying to lead the home side's forward battery.

Manchester City Women predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Coombs; Kelly, Roord, Hemp; Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Manchester United Women team news

Manchester United have three major absentees with the trio of Jess Simpson, Emma Watson, and Gabby George sidelined for a large part of the campaign alongside Japanese midfielder Hinata Miyazawa who is recovering from a foot injury.

The Red Devils will be bolstered by the return of Lisa Naalsund who is in contention to be in the squad alongside Aoife Mannion who has started training after her injury layoff. Irene Guerrero was an unused substitute in the previous clash as she looks for an opportunity to feature in the eleven after healing from her injury.

Manchester United Women predicted XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Malard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19 Nov 2023 Man Utd W 1-3 Man City W Women's Super League 21 May 2023 Man Utd W 2-1 Man City W Women's Super League 11 Dec 2022 Man City W 1-1 Man Utd W Women's Super League 27 Feb 2022 Man Utd W 1-4 Man City W Women's FA Cup 13 Feb 2022 Man City W 1-0 Man Utd W Women's Super League

