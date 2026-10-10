How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time
The Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, October 12 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.
The Bills (3-1) top the AFC East, but are coming off their first defeat of the season, while the Rams (2-2) edged out the Eagles last time out, to clinch their second win of the campaign.
How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills
Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ABC.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ABC and ESPN.
You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.
To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ABC or ESPN.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills Team News
The headline news for the Rams is the confirmed return of three crucial starters, while the visiting Bills will be severely shorthanded on both sides of the ball.
Los Angeles Rams Team News
The Rams (2-2) received a massive boost as head coach Sean McVay confirmed that three vital starters who missed Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles are entirely cleared to play:
- Aaron Donald (DE) (Back): After resting a sore back that kept him sidelined last week, the future Hall-of-Famer practiced fully and is good to go.
- Colby Parkinson (TE) (Knee/Shoulder): Fully recovered from minor joint issues and will resume his role as a primary target over the middle.
- Jaylen Watson (CB) (Shoulder): Watson returns to solidify the secondary after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in Week 3.
- Questionable - Quentin Lake (Safety): The lone Ram carrying an injury designation due to a minor hip problem, though McVay noted he is highly expected to suit up.
Buffalo Bills Team News
The Bills (3-1) are dealing with significant personnel issues following a physical Week 4 loss to New England:
- Ed Oliver (DT) (Knee) - OUT: The interior pass-rusher suffered a knee injury against the Patriots and did not practice all week. His absence leaves a massive void in Buffalo's defensive line.
- Joshua Palmer (WR) (Shoulder) - OUT: Palmer twisted his shoulder during Friday's practice session. With testing still ongoing regarding the severity, he has been officially ruled out.
- Questionable - DJ Moore (WR) (Shoulder): Officially questionable after missing early-week practices with an AC joint sprain. Rookie receiver Skyler Bell is expected to be active for his NFL debut to fill the depth gap.
- Questionable - Dee Alford (NB) (Ankle) & Landon Jackson (DL) (Knee): On a brighter note, Christian Benford (CB) (Toe) practiced well and is expected to start.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks