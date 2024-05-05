Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool FC Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool FC Women and Manchester United Women look to continue their winning streak in the Women's Super League as they cross swords against each other on Sunday.

Liverpool Women have 35 points from 20 games with two back-to-back victories in the WSL. With just two games left for the curtains to be drawn on the campaign, the Reds would be vying to finish on a high.

Manchester United Women, on the other hand, have identical statistics to the home side as the visitors boast 35 points from 20 games as well. The Red Devils have just one defeat in their previous five games as they look to continue this winning momentum.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool FC Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT Venue: Prenton Park

Liverpool FC Women and Manchester United Women lock horns at Prenton Park. The two sides will face each other on May 5, 2024, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The intriguing fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United Women will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Liverpool FC Women team news

The Reds are tipped to be without the trio of Niamh Fahey, Shanice van de Sande, and Rachel Laws with the players recovering from their respective knocks.

Leanne Kiernan would be vying for a start after her goal reignited the comeback against the mighty Chelsea midweek while Emma Koivisto will miss the encounter after sustaining an injury against the Blues.

Liverpool FC Women predicted XI: Micah; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Daniels, Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Hinds; Kiernan, Haug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, , Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Holland Forwards: Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Daniels

Manchester United Women team news

Manchester United Women have Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson confined to the treatment room as they face an in-form Liverpool outfit.

The Red Devils will be vying to make multiple alterations to their eleven as the likes of Nikita Parris and Aoife Mannion will be looking to return to the starting XI.

Manchester United Women predicted XI: Earps; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Naalsund, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Garcia; Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17 Dec 2023 Manchester United Women 1-2 Liverpool FC Women WSL 23 Nov 2023 Liverpool FC Women 0-1 Manchester United Women WSL 27 May 2023 L iverpool FC Women 0-1 Manchester United Women League Cup 15 Jan 2023 Manchester United Women 6-0 Liverpool FC Women WSL 28 Sept 2019 M anchester United Women 2-0 Liverpool FC Women WSL

Useful links