Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool FC Women and Manchester United Women look to continue their winning streak in the Women's Super League as they cross swords against each other on Sunday.
Liverpool Women have 35 points from 20 games with two back-to-back victories in the WSL. With just two games left for the curtains to be drawn on the campaign, the Reds would be vying to finish on a high.
Manchester United Women, on the other hand, have identical statistics to the home side as the visitors boast 35 points from 20 games as well. The Red Devils have just one defeat in their previous five games as they look to continue this winning momentum.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Liverpool FC Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time
|Date:
|May 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT
|Venue:
|Prenton Park
Liverpool FC Women and Manchester United Women lock horns at Prenton Park. The two sides will face each other on May 5, 2024, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT in the US.
How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams
The intriguing fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United Women will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Liverpool FC Women team news
The Reds are tipped to be without the trio of Niamh Fahey, Shanice van de Sande, and Rachel Laws with the players recovering from their respective knocks.
Leanne Kiernan would be vying for a start after her goal reignited the comeback against the mighty Chelsea midweek while Emma Koivisto will miss the encounter after sustaining an injury against the Blues.
Liverpool FC Women predicted XI: Micah; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Daniels, Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Hinds; Kiernan, Haug.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Laws, Micah, Kirby
|Defenders:
|Koivisto, Fisk, , Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Parry
|Midfielders:
|Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Holland
|Forwards:
|Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Daniels
Manchester United Women team news
Manchester United Women have Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson confined to the treatment room as they face an in-form Liverpool outfit.
The Red Devils will be vying to make multiple alterations to their eleven as the likes of Nikita Parris and Aoife Mannion will be looking to return to the starting XI.
Manchester United Women predicted XI: Earps; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Naalsund, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Garcia; Parris
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Tullis-Joyce
|Defenders:
|Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn
|Midfielders:
|Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton
|Forwards:
|Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17 Dec 2023
|Manchester United Women 1-2 Liverpool FC Women
|WSL
|23 Nov 2023
|Liverpool FC Women 0-1 Manchester United Women
|WSL
|27 May 2023
|Liverpool FC Women 0-1 Manchester United Women
|League Cup
|15 Jan 2023
|Manchester United Women 6-0 Liverpool FC Women
|WSL
|28 Sept 2019
|Manchester United Women 2-0 Liverpool FC Women
|WSL