FA Cup
Shreyas Rai

Liverpool Women vs Leicester City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Liverpool FC Women and Leicester City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women and Leicester City Women square off in an intriguing FA Cup quarter-final clash at Prenton Park on Saturday.

Liverpool Women dumped London City out of the fifth round of the competition to earn themselves a spot in the quarter-finals. The Reds have managed two back-to-back victories in the Women's Super League and would want to continue this momentum in the FA Cup as well.

Leicester City Women thumped Birmingham City in the previous round of the FA Cup winning the contest 6-2 at the Pirelli Stadium. The Foxes have a daunting task ahead of them as they aim to shake off their defeat against Chelsea in the WSL.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool FC Women vs Leicester City WFC kick-off time

Date:March 9, 2024
Kick-off time:7:00 am ET
Venue:Prenton Park

Liverpool will host Leicester at Prenton Park on March 9, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am ET in the US.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Leicester City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup encounter will not be available to watch in the US.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool FC Women team news

Ceri Holland will be available to return to the eleven as her suspension would count in the WSL after the midfielder received a red card against Brighton.

The absentees for the Reds include club vice-captain Taylor Hinds and Dutch superstar Shanice Van de Sanden with the latter picking up an ankle injury on international duty.

Liverpool Women predicted XI: Laws; Bonner, Fahey, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Kearns, Matthews; Haug, Lawley

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Laws, Micah, Kirby
Defenders:Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Clark, Bonner, Parry
Midfielders:Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard
Forwards:Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Daniels

Leicester City WFC team news

German shot-stopper Janina Leitzig is also sidelined due to her injury as the goalkeeper joins English forward Missy Goodwin who is healing from her own knock. Deanne Rose was on international duty with Canada at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and despite the Canucks bowing out from the semi-finals, Rose will only return in Leicester's next outing.

Shannon O'Brien bagged a scintillating brace against Birmingham City in the fifth round but the forward is confined to the treatment room owing to her injury.

Yuka Momiki will continue spearheading the attack for the Foxes in O'Brien's absence.

Leicester City Women predicted XI: Kop; Bott, Green, Thibaud, Howard, Nevin; Rantala, Takarada, Tierney, Cayman; Momiki

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kop
Defenders:Nevin, Bott, Howard, Ale, Green Thibaud
Midfielders:Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Cayman, Takarada, Pelgander
Forwards:Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Cain, Momiki, Baker

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
5 Nov 2023Liverpool W 2-1 Leicester W WSL
11 Oct 2023Leicester W 2-1 Liverpool W Women's League Cup
29 Apr 2023Leicester W 4-0 Liverpool WWSL
12 Feb 2023Liverpool W 0-1 Leicester WWSL
26 Oct 2022Leicester W 0-4 Liverpool WWomen's League Cup

