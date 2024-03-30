Lazio vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Italian heavyweights lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome as Lazio welcome Juventus in an intriguing Serie A clash.

Lazio ended their shambolic streak of three consecutive defeats with an important victory against Frosinone just before the international break.

Despite overcoming some difficulties in the past seasons, Juventus are still away from the top spot in Serie A. The Turin-based club are third in the table as they managed two back-to-back draws in the league.

Lazio vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to watch Lazio vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Lazio and Juventus will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio could switch to a 3-4-2-1 after Sarri's departure with Igor Tudor confident of changing the system.

Ciro Immobile would spearhead the attack despite a below-par campaign thus far with just six goals to show this term.

Juve-loanee Luca Pellegrini is suspended for the clash while Nicolo Rovella will fail to feature against his former employees due to a groin problem, and marquee shot-stopper Ivan Provedel is nursing an ankle injury.

Lazio Predicted XI: Mandas; Gila, Romagnoli, Casale; Lazzari, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Marusic; Alberto, Zaccagni; Immobile

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Juventus team news

Juventus might have some problems in attack with Dusan Vlahovic suspended on the back of a nasty red card against Genoa and Arkadiusz Milik sidelined with an abductor injury.

The duo's absence could open the doors for Moise Kean to be deployed as the forward alongside Federico Chiesa despite the former's goal drought lasting 18 games.

Carlos Alcaraz is also confined to the treatment room owing to a hamstring concern.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Kean

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Sept 2023 Juventus 3-1 Lazio Serie A 9 Apr 2023 Lazio 2-1 Juventus Serie A 3 Feb 2023 Juventus 1-0 Lazio Coppa Italia 14 Nov 2022 Juventus 3-0 Lazio Serie A 17 May 2022 Juventus 2-2 Lazio Serie A

