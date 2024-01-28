Las Palmas vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Las Palmas will host La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid in a scintillating match at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.

Palmas are on a streak of two consecutive wins as they won against Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano in their previous two games. The Spanish outfit are capable of producing an upset against the heavyweights as they look to build on the winning momentum.

Madrid produced a scintillating comeback against Almeria in their previous outing and despite VAR being the talking point through the game, Ancelotti's men managed to garner three points and move ahead. A win against the home side would see them leapfrog Girona at the summit and also maintain a gap of two points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT Venue: Estadio de Gran Canaria

Las Palmas will welcome Real Madrid to the Estadio de Gran Canaria on January 28 with kick-off scheduled for 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT in the US.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The La Liga clash between Las Palmas and Real Madrid will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas team news

Defender Julian Araujo is suspended for Real Madrid's visit while Daley Sinkgraven could be on the sidelines due to his illness.

The duo of Alvaro Lemos and Eric Curbelo are a touch-and-go for the fixture and their availability will be decided close to kick-off.

Las Palmas predicted XI: Valles; Suarez, Herzog, Marmol, S Cardona; El Haddadi, Munoz, Perrone, K Rodriguez, Moleiro; Sandro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Escandell, Valles, Killane Defenders: Marmol, Coco, Suarez, Curbelo, Sinkgraven, S. Cardona Midfielders: Perrone, Mfulu, Loiodice, Munoz, I. Gonzalez, Moleiro, Rodriguez, Sinfgraven, Hergoz, F. Gonzalez, Park Forwards: El Haddadi, Kaba, S. Ramirez, B. Ramirez, M. Cardona, Herrera, Pejino, Pau Ferrer

Real Madrid team news

The injury list for Ancelotti's men includes Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois alongside the defensive pair of David Alaba and Eder Militao as the trio are long-term absentees for Los Blancos.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric could be back in the matchday squad alongside French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga but Ancelotti could make just a solitary change to the side with Braham Diaz getting a start in place of Jude Bellingham as the latter is ruled out after he accumulated yellow cards.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Diaz; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Sept 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas La Liga 31 Mar 2018 Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga 6 Nov 2017 Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas La Liga 2 Mar 2017 Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas La Liga 25 Sept 2016 Las Palmas 2-2 Real Madrid La Liga

Useful links