Karlsruhe vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Karlsruhe and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will face Karlsruher in their first pre-season friendly of the 2023-24 season. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 19 at the BBBank Wildpark in Germany.

Karlsruher are a second-tier German side who finished seventh in the league during the 2022-23 season. They have already played four pre-season friendlies and won three of them. In fact, they started their pre-season preparations with an 18-0 victory over Ketsch.

This match will be a good opportunity for Liverpool fans to see their new signings, including Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, in red. It will also be a chance for the Reds to get some minutes under their belts before the start of the Premier League season.

Karlsruhe vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: July 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm EDT Venue: BBBank Wildpark

Team news & squads

Karlsruhe team news

Karlsruher have already made a significant addition during the summer transfer window, signing former Borussia Monchengladbach forward Lars Stindl on a free transfer. Stindl, 34, played a crucial role with 15 goals during his 29 Bundesliga appearances last season.

However, the squad is not without its fitness concerns. Finnish defender Daniel O'Shaughnessy is currently nursing a hip problem, while 2005-born midfielder Efe Kaan Sihlaroglu is on a long road to recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weiss, Eisele, Drewes Defenders: Jung, Beifus, O'Shaughnessy, Heise, Herold, Thiede, Kobald, Franke, Bormuth Midfielders: Jensen, Gondorf, Wanitzek, Stindl, Burnic, Nebel, Ozturk, Rossmann, Sihlaroglu. Forwards: Zivzivadze, Schleusener, Marino, Arase.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are set to make their debut for the Reds in their first pre-season friendly in Germany.

While Jordan Henderson has made the squad despite the player close to leaving the club, Fabinho has been left at home as he negotiates a possible transfer out of England. The likes of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Leighton Clarkson are not part of the club anymore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Jaros, Mroze Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Clark, Koumas, McConnell, Quansah, Scanlon Midfielders: Thiago, Szoboszlai, Henderson, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Jones Forwards: Nunez, Salah, Jota, Doak, Frauendorf

Head-to-Head Record

This is going to be the first meeting between Karlsruhe and Liverpool. The former is well into their pre-season ahead of their league season whereas Liverpool will hope to begin their pre-season with a win.

