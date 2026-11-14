How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Univision Canada OneSoccer Caribbean Bluu

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Quarter Finals 14 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Independence Park

Jamaica host Mexico at Independence Park in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the competition.

The Reggae Boyz sit second in Group A of League 2 and will be looking to build on a mixed run of results. Rudolph Speid's side have shown they can compete in this window, beating El Salvador on the road before drawing with Honduras, though defensive vulnerabilities have cost them points.

Mexico arrive in Kingston in difficult form. Rafael Marquez's squad has gone winless across their last four matches, suffering defeats to Chile and the United States in friendlies, and they were knocked out of the World Cup by England in July. Pressure is mounting on a squad still searching for consistency under their new coaching setup.

The head-to-head record between these two sides offers Jamaica genuine reason for confidence. These teams have met frequently in recent years, with results that suggest Mexico no longer enjoy the commanding advantage they once held in CONCACAF competition.

For Jamaica, a strong result here would reinforce their Nations League standing and send a statement ahead of the 2027 Gold Cup cycle, which will feature a new Swiss-style format designed to produce more competitive group-stage matchups between the region's top sides.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about how to watch Jamaica vs Mexico live.

Team news & squads