Steelers vs Bengals Predictions, Picks & Odds, NFL SNF

Both Cincinnati and Pittsburgh enter Week 10 with identical 6-2 records. This game could be pivotal for the AFC North title race. That said, the betting sites the Bengals as the favorites here. Let’s dive into the odds and our picks.

Steelers vs Bengals Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/15/2026

Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Under 49.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown @ -110 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5

This game is a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Cincinnati have put up 30+ points in four straight wins. Pittsburgh have also won four on the bounce and five of their last six overall. Additionally, both teams have not played since Week 8, so they should be fresh and at their best.

The Steelers, though, are our pick. For one, Aaron Rogers' team got the better of Joe Burrow’s team in Week 3, beating Cincinnati 30-27. Besides that, we think the Bengals have benefitted from their schedule this season.

Both of Cincinnati’s losses this season came against top-five defenses in the league — Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. Their six wins, on the other hand, have come against defenses ranked 18th or lower for points allowed per game. The four teams the Bengals have beaten on their recent unbeaten run have all given up 24 or more points per game. The Steelers allow opponents to score just 18 points per game.

Even if they don’t win on Sunday, we’re encouraged by the Steelers’ 6-2 record against the spread. Only the Broncos have a better record, at 7-2.

Steelers vs Bengals Pick 1: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Under 49.5 Points

While both these teams are on a tear right now (especially the Bengals), NFL bettors tend to overreact to recent offensive performances. You can see that with how the totals line for this game has gone up this week.

The Steelers vs Bengals over/under line started at 47.5 points with most sportsbooks to start the week. It’s creeped up to 49.5 points at BET99 and over 50 at some Canadian betting sites. This isn’t always a reason to go for the under, but it makes sense here.

Pittsburgh’s defense is the fifth-best in the NFL, allowing just 18 points per game. The Steelers also do a good job of keeping quarterbacks quiet. Opposing QBs average just 0.88 touchdowns per game, the second-fewest in the NFL.

Joe Burrow has thrown three or more touchdowns in five of his last six games, including the last four consecutively, but Pittsburgh’s defense should have enough to keep him from running up the score on Sunday night.

Steelers vs Bengals Pick 2: Under 49.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown

Despite liking Pittsburgh’s chances of stopping Joe Burrow from having a monster game, we don’t think any team in the NFL can truly keep him quiet right now. The former LSU quarterback is the current MVP favourite, with +170 odds at BetMGM, and could become the second QB in history to score four-plus touchdowns in five straight games (joining Peyton Manning).

The Steelers may be able to stop Burrow from having a truly monster game, but we still expect him to pass for multiple touchdowns. If that happens, expect to see Tee Higgins in the end zone on Sunday.

Higgins leads the Bengals in receiving yards with 758 yards. He scored two touchdowns in Madrid against the Falcons, bringing his total on the season to seven. No Cincinnati receiver has scored more.

Steelers vs Bengals Pick 3: Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown @ -110 with BetMGM

Steelers vs Bengals at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on Sunday Night Football's huge AFC North clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals across all of the best prediction market apps.

For a game featuring a pair of division rivals with matching 6-2 records, traders think this will be a one-sided encounter. The Bengals are strong 63¢ on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket, with the Steelers behind on 37¢. This doesn't quite match up to the spread, with the Bengals only at 48¢ with -3.5 points.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is quite high at 49.5 points. This is driven by the 30 points per game the Bengals offense is averaging, but may not give the Steelers defense - who only allow an average of 18 points per game - the respect they deserve.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Steelers vs Bengals Start Time

The AFC North winner could be decided on Sunday night (11/15), when the Steelers face off against the Bengals in Cincinnati at 8:20pm ET. You can watch live on NBC, or stream it on Peacock.

Steelers vs Bengals Game Details